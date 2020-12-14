When it comes to skincare, toning is one part that you should never forget. There was a time when facial toners were considered too harsh and unnecessary for the skin but gone are those days and those products. Today, toning is an integral part of a healthy skincare routine. In fact, it is part of the three steps required to obtain the perfect, glowing skin you always desired. Also Read - You need to stop making these 7 skincare mistakes ASAP

Facial Toner – An Essential Part Of Skincare

Toning is a part of the three-step basic skincare routine, which includes cleansing, toning and moisturizing (CMT). These steps can help you get healthy and glowing skin. A good toner helps maintain the pH levels of your skin, minimize the appearance of your pores, remove excess oil, soothe redness and irritation, zap zits and give you a glowing skin.

So, you can invest in a good over-the-counter facial toner that suits your skin, or you can make one at home. Here is a natural toner that you can easily make at home. But before that, you should know when and how to use it.

How To Use A Toner?

The first step is cleansing the skin with the help of a face wash that suits your skin. It is then followed by using a toner. Pour some toner on a cotton swab and dab it into the skin.

Homemade Skin Toner With Aloe Vera And Rose Water

Aloe vera and rose water, both work wonders for the skin and have been a part of herbal remedies for centuries. Aloe vera helps moisturize the skin and treat acne, sunburn and other skin problems. Rosewater, on the other hand, contains anti-inflammatory properties that reduce skin redness and puffiness. It can also help even out the skin tone. Here’s how to prepare a skin toner using both these incredible ingredients.

Method To Prepare Aloe Vera And Rose Water Toner

Take an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel in a bowl. Now, take some fresh rose petals and blend with water to make a fine paste. Now, add the gel to the rose water and blend again. You can also add the goodness of some essential oils to the mixture. Mix well and bring it to a liquid consistency like a toner. And voila, you have yourself a natural homemade toner that will not only ward off dryness but give you the best skin.

You can store this toner in the refrigerator to keep it fresh. Use it regularly on your face and neck to reap all its benefits.

Note: Although the ingredients mentioned in the article are natural, there is a possibility that you might be allergic to some of them. Make sure to do a patch test before including any of the ingredients in your skincare regime.