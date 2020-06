Most people love chocolate and when it comes to dark chocolate it tastes heavenly and also improves your mood. But did you know that this amazing food has a lot of skin benefits when applied on the face. Yes, it’s true! Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and it helps protect your skin from being damaged by free radicals. It also helps to get rid of dead skin cells and moisturize your skin to make it soft, supple and glowing. Here we share with you five different ways to use this amazing ingredient in your beauty regime. Also Read - Know how to use, wash and store face masks

Dark chocolate and honey face mask

Honey is humectant, which means it can help retain moisture in your skin. Applying it with dark chocolate will give your face a natural glow. Also Read - Carrot, potato and other veggies that can be your best skin care buddy

To make this chocolate and honey face mask, add ¼ cup of melted dark chocolate, 1 teaspoon of honey and few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice in a bowl.

Mix well and apply this paste generously all over your face and neck. Let it sit for 15 minutes and massage the paste onto your face in circular motions.

Wash it off with warm water.

Dark chocolate and clay face mask

The clay will extract extra oil from your skin and leave it exfoliated and fresh by removing dead cells. This face mask will also help tighten your skin and refine enlarged pores. Also Read - How to clean and sanitize your face mask?

Add 1/2 cup of melted dark chocolate, 2 tablespoons of Fuller’s earth and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply the paste and once it dries, wash it off and pat your skin dry with a soft towel.

Store the rest of the paste in a container.

Dark chocolate and yogurt face mask

The lactic acid present in yogurt dissolves the dead skin cells and also helps to tighten your pores. To make this chocolate and yogurt face mask, follow these steps

First melt five cubes of dark chocolate and to this add 1 1/2 teaspoon of fresh yogurt.

Mix well and then also add 1 tablespoon of gram flour.

Mix well and apply this on your face and neck.

After 15 minutes, wash it off after scrubbing the mask.

Dark chocolate and milk cream face mask

The nourishing properties of milk and cream make this face mask perfect for dehydrated and extra dry skin. The lactic acid in milk will help dissolve the dead skin. To make this face mask:

Take 1/4 cup of melted dark chocolate and to this add 1 tablespoon of heavy cream or milk and a few drops of honey.

Apply this mask to the face and neck, post 20 minutes wash it off.

Wipe your face with a tissue and use a toner to freshen up your skin and to close the pores.

Dark chocolate and fruit face mask

Along with the goodness of dark chocolate, this fresh fruits infused face mask will add instant brightness to your skin. You can add citric fruits with vitamin C like water melon and strawberry which are highly beneficial for the glow of your skin. To make this chocolate and fruit face mask: