Treatment Of Birthmarks: When Surgery Is Recommended?

Never try to treat or remove birthmarks at home. See a dermatologist to get a diagnosis of the type of birthmark you have.

Do you have a birthmark? It is a coloured mark or a lump? Birthmarks are common and most are generally harmless. They are either present at birth or appear shortly after birth. However, if you notice a birthmark in your child, then it is advisable to see a dermatologist to find out what type of birthmark it is as some birthmarks can cause cosmetic and functional problems later. Your dermatologist will recommend treatment if it is necessary to remove it.

In this article, Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, will help you understand the different types of birthmarks, those that need treatment and the best treatment methods.

Q. What are the types of birthmarks and which ones are dangerous?

Birthmarks are categorised into two types: pigmented and vascular.

Vascular birthmarks occur when extra blood vessels are clustered in one area, or the blood vessels are wider than they should be. This type includes Salmon patches, hemangiomas, and port wine stains.

Pigmented birthmarks occur when there are more pigment cells, or melanocytes, in one area of your skin compared to other parts. These include Mongolian spots, moles, and Caf au lait spots, Nevis of Ota, etc

Birthmarks vary is shape, size, colours (ranging from black to brown and red to pink and purple to blue). Some birthmarks can be safely left alone as they are harmless. You may consider removing it if you don't like its appearance. However, never try to treat or remove birthmarks at home. All types of birthmarks should always be assessed by a dermatologist before cosmetic surgery to rule out any cancerous growths. Some birthmarks like hemangiomas or moles can lead to skin cancer. Treatment of birthmarks depends on the location, type and severity of the birthmark.

Q. What are the best treatment methods for birthmarks?

Lasers are mostly recommended for both vascular and pigmented birthmarks as they are safe to use and produce long-lasting results sans side effects. Lasers are also suitable for most skin types. Before lasers, doctors and dermatologists used various methods such as peels, excision, cryosurgery, cosmetic camouflage but none of these produced satisfactory results and had a poor aesthetic outcome.

Both ablative and non-ablative lasers are used for the treatment of vascular and pigmented birthmarks. Commonly used lasers are Pulsed dye laser, CO2 laser, and Q-Switched YAG (QSY) lasers. Your dermatologist will know which laser will work the best for your skin type and the birthmark type. A combination of lasers and treatments might also be used to get the best result.

Q. Removalof birthmarks on the face and those on other parts of the body: Is the treatment different?

The same lasers can be used for the face and other parts of the body. Most laser birthmark removal is done for the face, neck, back where they are very visible. The most important thing is to find the right dermatologist to do the procedure. It is not the devices that are important; more important is the right dermatologist who knows the right wavelength to use. So, make sure the skin specialist you have chosen has experience and proficiency in birthmark removal. Before starting the laser treatment, a dermatologist will also see if the patient is healthy and his/her skin is well hydrated skin and not prone to keloid formation.

Q. What kind of post-care is required after the laser treatment?

Lasers work by breaking up the skin cells and removing the target molecule which could be melanin containing cells or blood vessels. Therefore, some basic care is always needed post the treatment to ensure that the treated skin heals well. The patient is recommended to:

Avoid sun exposure for at least week after each session of the laser treatment

Avoid scrubbing or scratching the skin

Avoid hot showers for a few days

Avoid makeup and harsh skin care products

Q. How many sessions are normally required in the laser treatment for birthmarks?

Usually, it needs about 3-8 sessions with each session done after a gap about 3-5 weeks. One session of laser treatment can last for about 20 minutes to 1 hour depending on the area being treated. Laser treatments give permanent results. In some cases, however, the pigmented lesions may appear again. No need to worry, they can be treated with lasers again and they will fade away.

Q. Under what circumstances would you recommend surgery to treat birthmarks?

Surgery for birthmarks is recommended:

If it is at a location that is not accessible by laser.

If it is blocking vision or hearing or interfering with breathing.

In cases of deep haemangiomas that damage the surrounding skin.

In cases of sebaceous nevi which can cause a large bald spot on the scalp.

If there are large moles.

In case where laser does not work or has poor results

Often, surgery for birthmarks is recommended before the child reaches maturity.