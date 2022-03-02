Treat Your Skin To The Goodness Of Almonds For A Radiant Look

Treat Your Skin To The Goodness Of Almonds For A Radiant Look

Are you looking for some ways to fix all your skin problems? You need to start with your diet. Experts recommend eating almonds every day to improve your skin health.

Ever heard the phrase "Beauty begins on the inside." It is somewhat true as what you eat reflects on your skin almost immediately. And if you are not eating right, it will show on your skin. For someone who is looking for ways to have glowing, radiant skin, they should probably start with what they are eating.

While the attention has shifted to superficial fixes, including the right kind of foods in your diet is one of the best and most natural ways to clear up your skin. Including almonds in your diet could be a good way to start your journey to healthy, glowing skin. While there is limited research on the effects of almonds on the skin, there is some anecdotal evidence that almonds can be a good addition to your diet.

Is Almond Good For Skin?

The benefits of almonds are why, as children, we were given the soaked and peeled nuts in our hands every morning. It is a superfood for brain growth because of its zinc concentration. It is also believed to be an elixir for skin and hair when used topically, whether in the form of oil, paste, or extracts. We talked to dermatologists to understand if almonds deserve a spot in your daily diet.

Dermatologist Dr Sirisha Singh says, "Almonds are a rich source of vitamins which play an important role in skin health both when consumed and also when applied on the skin. This nut has a high percentage of vitamin E, some B complex vitamins and micronutrients like zinc and copper."

She further explains that the antioxidant properties in almonds also provide a plethora of benefits for the skin. "The B complex vitamins play a role in skin healing and studies have shown that regular consumption of almonds can slow down skin ageing and appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. When blended almonds or almond milk is used on the skin, the high percentage of essential fats like linoleic acid helps hydrate the skin and gives a healthy glow," she added.

Benefits Of Almonds For Skin

Almonds not only improve your overall well-being but also your skin too. Want to have youthful skin? Wish to erase those fine lines and wrinkles? Then, you need to ensure that you use almonds as they can do wonders to your skin.

You may like to read

Explaining the benefits of almonds for your skin, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, explained the following:

Improves skin texture

Improves the texture of the skin by preventing it from getting damaged: Almonds are jam-packed with antioxidant vitamin E, which will help one to prevent cells from getting damaged owing to the free radicals, seen due to pollution, UV rays from the sun, cigarette smoke, and other environmental factors. So, eating almonds will help you with radiant skin.

Prevents skin dryness

Almond contains linoleic acid, an essential fatty acid that helps the skin from drying out. Almonds will moisturize the skin and you will be able to have soft and supple skin.

Reduce wrinkles

Almonds contain vitamin E and polyphenols, which help improve facial wrinkles and skin tone. Hence, you will be able to amplify your beauty.

Provides nourishment to the skin

Almonds are rich in antioxidants and vitamins which nourish the skin. They are a good exfoliator and can help you to rid of impurities in the skin. Almonds can help one overcome various skin woes.

Slows down ageing

Did you know almonds slow down the signs of ageing? Almonds contain antioxidants that can help you to get a youthful appearance.

Helps deal with acne and blackheads

Are you embarrassed and annoyed due to acne, whiteheads, or blackheads? Then, you don't have to worry anymore as we have a potent solution for you. Yes, you have heard it right! Using almond oil can do the trick here. It will help you manage acne scars, whiteheads, and blackheads. Thus, you will have clear skin.

Treats freckles, age spots

Almonds can allow you to treat freckles and age spots. Ageing can invite freckles and age spots. So, Vitamin E present in almonds can do the trick here. Applying a face pack containing almond powder can help you to dazzle like a diva.

Note: While almonds can be beneficial for your skin, it is always a good idea to talk to your doctor to avoid complications. In case you suffer from a serious skin condition, consult a dermatologist immediately.