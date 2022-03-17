Tired Of Acne Due To Harmful Colors? Here's How To Protect Your Skin This Holi

You can buy organic colours from the market to avoid chemical-free colours. However, colours can prove dangerous if it goes inside the mouth, and there can be a risk of food poisoning and infection.

Are you worried that acne and other skin problems may affect your skin after putting colours on your face? Don't worry, we have a solution for you. Read on to know how you can protect your skin from harmful colours.

The festival of colours' Holi', is here! While the festival is famous for being fun-filled, wherein all come together to wish each other and eat sweets, it is most famous for playing with colours. It is one of the most anticipated and joyful celebrations of the year, and we can't wait. While you get ready for the festival of colours, make sure your skin is prepared for the strong colours it will be exposed to. And if you are someone with oily, acne-prone skin, you will need to be much more cautious.

Putting colours on one another may sound fun, but it majorly affects your skin. It is vital to take extra precautions and take good care of your skin in order to safeguard and protect it. Don't want to kill your buzz but Holi colours contain strong chemicals that can cause acne and other allergies. Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas suggested some simple ways to protect your skin during the festival of colours.

How To Avoid Acne Popping Up Due To Holi Colours

So in case you are all geared up for the festival of colours and fun but at the same time worried about your skin, we have a solution for you.

Ice cubes to the rescue

According to Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas, "One of the main reasons for harsh chemicals affecting your skin is open pores. Half an hour before you step out to play Holi, make sure you massage your skin well with ice cubes. Ice cubes instantly help in the closing of pores which will eventually not let the colours penetrate into your skin."

Go for organic and natural cleansers

She further suggests that keeping your skin clear is suggested for people having acne issues as their skin pores are enlarged and, eventually, because of this the amount of dust, pollutants, colours, etc. absorbed are more by the skin. Thus, it is essential to cleanse your face with an organic and natural anti-acne face wash, this is done to decrease the probability of catching skin allergy.

"Using natural toner & an acre treatment serum will act as a great help in solving the issue," she recommends.

Moisturizing is a must!

"Moisturizing your skin well in advance with face oil or an organic face moisturizer is one important step", says Mandhumeeta. "It is suggested to apply face oil or moisturizer a night before Holi so that it gets an ample amount of time to get absorbed and will keep your face moisturized the next day. Also, before you start playing apply a light moisturizer, it will act as a barrier between your skin & colours."

Don't forget sunscreen

For the complete benefit of all the above steps, the Chief Research Officer of Plantas suggests putting sunscreen to get protection from the harmful effects of sun rays.

Wishing you all a very Happy & Safe Holi!