Do your elbows and knees look dark and scruffy? Intense exposure to the sun, friction, and accumulation of dead skin cells are the main causes of dark knees and elbows. These part of your body doesn't have any oil glands and they tend to dry up easily leading to flaky skin. When pigmentation and tanning occur in these areas of the body, usual scrubbing with soap doesn't help. Here are 5 natural home remedies that will help one lighten the skin tone of elbows and knees.

Use lemon and baking soda scrub

Lemon is an excellent skin lightening ingredient. It has natural bleaching properties that help in dead skin removal. Lemons are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C which improves skin complexion and also promotes regeneration of the skin cells. When this miracle juice is mixed with baking soda, it acts as the best scrubber to remove the dead cells. Apply the mixture/ scrub on the affected skin area and massage gently and leave it on the skin for 7-10 minutes and then rinse with warm water. Repeat this every week to see results.

Use curd and gram flour pack

Curd is known for its anti-tanning properties. The microbes present in sour curd help lighten one's skin tone. Gram flour helps in cleansing the dirt. When you mix these two ingredients, they work wonderfully. Take a bowl and add a tablespoon of sour curd and half a teaspoon of gram flour, mix the two until you get a good paste. Apply this on the dark areas of your elbow and knees. Keep it for 10 minutes or until it dries. Rinse with warm water.

Olive oil massage

Take a big tablespoon of cold-pressed olive oil and warm using a double broiler process. Apply this oil on the dark elbows and knees for a good 10-15 minutes. Include this in your daily beauty regime. The best time to do this treatment is at night before you hit the bed. This oil massage will not only cure the problem of flaky or tanned elbow and knees but also soften it. You can also use cold-pressed coconut oil in place of olive oil.

Honey and sugar scrub

Honey and sugar are both known for their anti-pigmentation properties. Take a tablespoon of sugar and crush it using a mortar-pistol, mix a teaspoon of raw organic honey, and make a paste. Apply this on the affected area of the skin and gently massage it. Keep it for 10 minutes and rinse it off with warm water. For better results, use this scrub thrice a week.

Aloe vera and milk pack

Aloe vera contains substances that help to soften your skin. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of this gel also help in reducing skin tanning. When combined with milk, this mixture is a simple and useful pack that lightens your skin naturally.

All of the above-mentioned items are easily available in your pantry. Use them to get rid of the flaky and tanned elbows and knees naturally at home. But, you need to follow the routine regularly to get visible results. Also, make sure to use sunscreen when you are letting these body parts exposed directly into the sunlight.