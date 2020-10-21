Do your elbows and knees look dark and scruffy? Intense exposure to the sun friction and accumulation of dead skin cells are the main causes of dark knees and elbows. These part of your body doesn’t have any oil glands and they tend to dry up easily leading to flaky skin. When pigmentation and tanning occur in these areas of the body usual scrubbing with soap doesn’t help. Here are 5 natural home remedies that will help one lighten the skin tone of elbows and knees. Use lemon and baking soda scrub Lemon is an excellent skin lightening ingredient. It has