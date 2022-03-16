Tips To Follow Pre And Post Holi To Ensure Healthy Skin And Hair

Make sure you oil your skin and hair before playing with colours. Below are some more tips on how to protect your skin and hair from the harmful colours this Holi.

That time of the year is here again! Are you all set to celebrate the festival of colours? Unlike the last two years where COVID played spoilsport to the merriment, a lot of people are looking forward to lavishly celebrate Holi this year. However, one should not forget to look after your skin and hair, even while enjoying the festival to the fullest. We care for your health and safety.

So, we asked Dr Shraddha Despande, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central as to how one can protect themselves from the harmful colours. Below, he has shared 10 tips to follow pre- and post-Holi to ensure healthy skin and hair.

Avoid any skin treatments. Waxing, bleaching, facials, peels, lasers in the week before Holi. The skin is vulnerable after these procedures and harsh colours can damage the skin. Oil your skin and hair before playing with colours. Coconut oil, olive oil or almond oil forms a protective barrier and shields the skin. Also, it prevents staining and helps wash the colours off easily. Use organic and natural colours as much as possible. Avoid the use of synthetic and dark colours while playing Holi. While playing outdoors, use sunscreen with SPF 40 plus, preferably waterproof. Wear loose long-sleeved shirts or dresses to protect your skin. Avoid denim. Do not stay in wet clothes for too long. Cover your hair or wear a plait. Avoid leaving your hair open. Keep yourself hydrated while playing in the harsh sun. Along with gorging on Holi sweets and thandai, do indulge in fresh fruits and salads to keep your skin fresh and healthy during the hot summers. Post playing, take a warm shower and use gentle cleansing soap and shampoo hair with a mild shampoo. Do not forget to use a conditioner as well. Avoid scrubbing too hard as that can damage the skin. A week after Holi one can go for any detan or exfoliating treatments to get rid of the remaining colour. Do not forget to moisturize with gel-based moisturisers containing aloe Vera or calendula and use sunscreen in the days following Holi, to avoid pigmentation and ensure healthy glowing skin!