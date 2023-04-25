Tinted Sunscreens: What The Hype Is About?

Non-tinted sunscreen cannot block visible light, tinted sunscreen can.

Tinted sunscreens are now widely available. How are they different from the non-tinted normal sunscreens that you have been using till now?

We all know the importance of using sunscreens, which can help prevent sunburn, skin cancer and premature aging. Experts recommend applying sunscreen each day, whether inside or outside, regardless of the season. But what are tinted sunscreens that are being promoted widely and talked about on the internet? How it is different from the non-tinted counterpart?

Not only tinted sunscreens which come with an added color base can protect your skin from any harmful sun rays but also even out your skin tone, says Dr Gagan Bhatia, founder of Uniqaya, a skincare brand.

He suggests choosing a broad spectrum, tinted sunscreen to prevent age-related skin damage (because it has UVA filters), cancer-inducing skin changes (because it has UVB filters) and protect against excess pigmentation (because it has an added color base that blocks visible light).

Dr Bhatia, however, recommends those whose skin is prone to hyperpigmentation to choose a tinted sunscreen containing iron oxide.

Tinted sunscreen vs non-tinted sunscreen

The broad spectrum, non-tinted sunscreens can block the UVA and UVB rays, but they cannot block visible light. This is because they are made of "nanosized" particles that help reduce the white appearance of sunscreen on the face but cannot prevent visible light from penetrating the skin. Sunscreen must be visible on the skin to be able to block visible light, explains Dr Bhatia.

A tinted sunscreen, on the other hand, contains UV filters (such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) along with other pigments, like pigmentary titanium dioxide and iron oxides, which help create the visible, skin-tone colour and block visible light.

How do tinted sunscreens help in everyday life?

Dr Bhatia answers:

Tinted sunscreens offer greater protection when it comes to blue light and visible light. Blue light shouldn't be taken lightly under any circumstances as it can cause pigmentation, wrinkles and fine lines.

A multi-dimensional, broad spectrum tinted sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++ helps protect your skin from UVA, UVB, HEV (blue light rays), and IR rays. Additionally, it helps in fighting environmental damage, promotes collagen, and retains natural moisture in one's skin. The tinted sunscreen equips your skin with a 3-in-1 action with protection, nourishment, and anti-photoaging.

Choose a tinted sunscreen and protect your skin from sun rays and the blue light rays from gadgets! In today's era of globalisation and digital consumption, the use of tinted sunscreen becomes even more important.