Many of us rely on various commercial products and expensive beauty treatments to have healthy and glowing skin. But skin treatment starts from within the body which is influenced by what you eat and drink. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on chemical-laden skin products discipline yourself to drink warm water daily to improve your skin health. Water is the largest constituent of the human body and it is vital for the functioning of nearly all of the major systems. Health experts recommend drinking at least 7 to 8 glasses of water a day. Cold or normal or hot or