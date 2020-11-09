Many of us rely on various commercial products and expensive beauty treatments to have healthy and glowing skin. But skin treatment starts from within the body, which is influenced by what you eat and drink. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on chemical-laden skin products, discipline yourself to drink warm water daily to improve your skin health. Also Read - Applying face masks every day? Here’s how often you should use it

Water is the largest constituent of the human body, and it is vital for the functioning of nearly all of the major systems. Health experts recommend drinking at least 7 to 8 glasses of water a day. Cold or normal or hot or warm water – what do you prefer? Studies have shown that drinking warm water has some exclusive benefits for your health. Warm water is extremely beneficial for your skin. Here we listed some of the skin benefits of drinking warm water daily. Also Read - Effective ways to minimise open pores naturally at home

Detoxifies the body and prevents acne

Try to develop a habit of consuming warm water early in the morning and late at night daily. Warm water can increase your body temperature and make you sweat. This helps get rid of the toxins and impurities from the body and thus prevents the growth of acne. Also Read - Red lentils for skin: 5 ways to include it in your beauty regime

Drinking warm water can also help improve digestion and a well-functioning digestive system can give you better skin. Squeeze a lemon and add a few drops of honey to the glass of warm water for extra benefits.

Moisturizes your skin

Daily intake of warm water can help keep your body hydrated and your skin moisturized. If you have dry and flaky skin, this natural remedy can work wonders for you. What’s more, drinking warm water improves the blood circulation throughout your body. Proper blood flow will ensure adequate nutrient delivery to the skin cells, which in turn results in healthy skin.

Prevents premature aging

If you drink warm water daily, your skin will look fresher and younger. Warm water helps to cleanse the body and repair the skin cells that are affected by the harmful free radicals. This helps increase the elasticity of your skin as well as prevent premature aging. Your skin will become smoother, toned, and wrinkle-free.

Protects your skin from infections

Warm water act as a cleanser, which can benefit both your skin and digestive system. Lack of water within your body can lead to acute, chronic problem of constipation. Drinking a glassful of warm water every morning on empty stomach can help decompose the food and improve the bowel movement. If your organs clean, your skin is protected from infection. It can also help detoxify your liver and eliminate toxins from the body. If your organs clean, your skin will be less vulnerable to infections.

Warm water is also an excellent solution for weight loss. It promotes metabolism and helps breaks down the adipose tissues lying under the skin. For optimal result, add a few drops of lemon juice and honey in it.

Note: Avoid consuming water that is near boiling temperature so that you don’t end up burning the tongue or throat. Always test a small sip before taking a gulp.