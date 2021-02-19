This face pack is one of the best kept secrets of many beautiful people. All three ingredients in this face pack are loaded with skin-friendly nutrients that can transform your face instantly.

Green tea, red wine and yogurt are healthy foods that nutritionists always say are good for your health. But did you know that these same foods can also be your best beauty buddy? Yogurt, as we all know, has been used since ancient times for revitalizing and nourishing dull and ageing skin. Green tea too has its own benefits and many experts say that using a used green teabag as a face pack can make your skin glow? Red wine, on the other hand, is known to support a healthy heart and little is known about its beauty benefits. But it is loaded with antioxidants and skin friendly nutrients. So, what happens when you throw these three foods together to make a nourishing pace pack? The results will definitely surprise you. Also Read - Beauty secrets: Sneak peek into ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's skincare routine

THE RED WINE, GREEN TEA, YOGURT FACE PACK

This face pack is one of the best kept secrets of many beautiful people. All three ingredients in this face pack are loaded with skin-friendly nutrients that can transform your face instantly. Also Read - What to look for when choosing the best face wash for your skin type

What you will need

Here are the few ingredients that you will need to make your face pack easily at home. Also Read - Dull skin: Reasons why your skin is looking lifeless and home remedies to treat it

Get one green tea bag

Measure out half a cup of hot water

In a bowl, take one tablespoon of fresh yogurt

You will also need two tablespoons of a good quality red wine

What you have to do

This is an easy face pack to make if you have all the ingredients. But you have to ensure that the red wine you buy is of good quality. Here is how you prepare your face pack.

Brew your green tea bag in half a cup of boiling hot water for a few minutes.

Stir in the yogurt and red wine. Mix till you get a paste like consistency.

Apply the paste evenly on your face in a gentle massaging movement.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water and pat dry your skin.

BENEFITS OF THIS FACE PACK

All three ingredients in this face pack come with skin friendly properties. Each ingredient on its own can give you a beauty boost. But when you add all three, the effect is likely to make heads turn.

Beauty benefits of red wine

The addition of red wine in this face pack will make your skin exude radiance. The antioxidants and polyphenols like resveratrol in this popular drink will also help in preventing the visible signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles by getting rid of free radicals. It also boosts blood circulation and elasticity of skin to give it a younger look.

Beauty benefits of green tea

Green tea contains polyphenols and six different types of catechins that help your skin fight the ravages of free radicals. It can rejuvenate dull skin and make your skin look years younger. Green tea is a rich source of vitamin B2, which helps your skin maintain its collagen levels. It also has amazing anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help prevent skin allergies and disorders.

Beauty benefits of yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid, which helps in fading away fine lines and wrinkles. It tightens and shrinks pores and has amazing exfoliating properties. Yogurt keeps your skin moisturized and you will find that your skin is noticeably softer after you use it on your face. It can also bring a glow to your dull skin.