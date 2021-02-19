Green tea red wine and yogurt are healthy foods that nutritionists always say are good for your health. But did you know that these same foods can also be your best beauty buddy? Yogurt as we all know has been used since ancient times for revitalizing and nourishing dull and ageing skin. Green tea too has its own benefits and many experts say that using a used green teabag as a face pack can make your skin glow? Red wine on the other hand is known to support a healthy heart and little is known about its beauty benefits. But