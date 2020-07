Monsoon season is a pleasant time of the year, with greenery all around, refreshing showers and cool breeze. While the monsoon will give respite from the sweltering heat of summer, the humid weather and additional bacteria in the air can make your skin more vulnerable to pimples, blackheads and whiteheads. Also Read - 6 must-have skincare products for monsoon season

Pimples are formed when sebaceous glands, or oil glands, that surround the hair follicles become clogged and infected. During the monsoon, high humidity combined with the heat increases the sebum production in the skin. When dead skin cells get mixed with this excess oil (sebum), it clogs the pores. If blocked pores become infected or inflamed, you get pimples – swollen, red lesions filled with pus. Pimples usually appear on the forehead, neck, jawline, and cheeks.

If you notice a pimple on our face, don't pop it. Popping can worsen blemishes and leave the marks on the face. There are several clinical methods to get rid of pimples but many people also swear by home remedies to treat the condition naturally. Natural remedies are safe and cost-effective. Here are some quick home remedies to get rid of pimples.

Lemon juice

Lemon has antiviral and antibacterial properties that help prevent bacterial growth and infections. It is also high in vitamin C, which enhances the immune system. But lemon juice can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight. So, do not venture out in the sun when after applying it on your face.

Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice directly on to the pimple. Leave it on overnight and wash the next morning. Or mix one tablespoon each of groundnut oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Apply this mixture over the entire face.

Garlic

Allicin, a compound found in fresh garlic, possesses antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antiseptic properties. This compound can kill the bacteria causing acne, reduce swelling and inflammation, and improve blood circulation.

Apply raw garlic juice to the affected area and leave it on for a few minutes. Then rinse with water and gently dry. Wash it immediately if it begins to burn or itch. If your skin is even slightly sensitive, dilute the garlic juice with normal water or rose water. You can also make a face pack with fresh garlic paste and curd.

Tomato pulp

Tomatoes are acidic in nature. It can tighten the pores reduce the chance of sebum leaking into the skin. Tomato is also rich in antioxidants, which can reduce inflammation and prevent skin damage.

Squeeze out the pulp or the juice from a freshly-cut tomato and apply it to the pimples. For sensitive skin, it is advised to dilute the tomato pulp with a little water. Apply it only once or twice a day as more than that may lead to excessive drying of the skin.

Cinnamon and honey pack

Cinnamon or dalchini has strong anti-microbial properties while honey has anti-inflammatory qualities. This pack can help prevent swelling and redness that come from acne. Honey also has hydrating properties, which can leave your skin your supple and soft.

Mix cinnamon powder and honey to make a paste. Dab a little of this paste on each pimple and leave it overnight. Wash off with lukewarm water the next morning. Repeat for a few days until the pimples are cleared.

Fenugreek

Applying fenugreek or methi face pack can help remove blackheads and prevent pimples from erupting. It is best to use the methi leaves.

Mix a few leaves of methi with a little water and it to make a smooth paste.

Apply this paste to the affected area at night and wash off with warm water the next morning.

Grind dry neem leaves to a fine powder. Mix equal quantities of this powder, turmeric powder and a little rose water to make a paste. Apply this to the pimples. Leave it on for around 20 minutes and rinse off.