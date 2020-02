Because it is easily digestible, moong dal is one of the most favoured dal or lentils for many people. You may be surprised to learn this, but this wondrous green gram is also packed with skin and beauty benefits. It can give you flawless and glowing skin in summers. So, even if you don’t like its taste, make sure to include it in your beauty regime. Here are 5 unknown beauty benefits of moong dal:

Brighter and softer skin

Moong dal can help exfoliate your skin and remove the layer of dead cells, giving you a brighter and softer skin. It can enhance your skin texture, and also give your skin vitamins A and C boost.

How to use it? Soak moong dal overnight. Next morning grind it into a smooth paste. Then add a tsp of almond oil and a tsp of honey to it. Apply this mixture on a clean face. Leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing off with water.

Hydrate your skin

Moong dal contains cell invigorating vitamins and enzymes that can help keep your skin hydrated. It can help treat dry skin problem.

How to prepare the pack? Soak moong dal overnight in raw milk. The next morning grind it to form a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your skin and let it stay for about 15 minutes. Rinse off with water.

Use it to remove unwanted hair

A facial scrub made from moong dal can be used to remove fine facial hair, especially from the upper lips and chin.

How to go about it: Soak moong dal overnight and grind it into a paste next morning. In it, add orange peel powder, sandalwood powder and some milk. Mix well to make a paste. Apply this on your face and scrub gently for 10 minutes. Rinse off with cold water. This will leave you with a brighter skin sans unwanted hair.

Cure and treat suntan

You can use moong dal to make a pack at home to cure and treat suntan. Not just it will give you a lighter skin tone, this pack will also soothe your skin from the damage done by the harmful UV rays.

How to go about it: Take overnight soaked moong dal and grind it into a smooth paste. Add some yogurt/curd and mix well. Apply this pack on the affected skin and leave for 10 minutes. Rinse off with cold water.