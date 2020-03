Many anti-aging creams and lotions have no sufficient evidence to back the effects they claim. © Shutterstock

Various anti-aging products available in the market make lofty promises of taking the years off your face and giving you youthful look. But do not try just anyone without consulting a dermatologist. Sometimes the results can be disastrous, and you may end up inviting a host of harmful side effects.

Nearing 30 and worried about losing your youthful look? It’s okay, almost all women have this concern. But don’t blindly follow any advertisement that promotes anti-aging products. Everyone has different skin type, and so a product won’t give same results for everyone. Prolonged use of a particular product that didn’t suit you may harm your skin.

So, before trying an anti-ageing product, one should be careful about many factors such as skin type (dry, oily, normal and combination skin) and hormonal balance.

Anti-aging creams also come with many chemicals that can even change the tissue texture. Further, if it doesn’t suit you, it may be carcinogenic in the long run, say experts.

Choose the right product for your skin type

Many anti-aging creams and lotions have no sufficient evidence to back the effects they claim. Having said so, certain active ingredients used in anti-aging products have been shown to be safe and effective. Hence, the trick is to find the right ingredients that work well for your skin.

Some components present in the anti-aging products that are medically proved to rejuvenate the skin and increase its glow. These include lactic acid, peptide, alpha hydroxy acid, and hyaluronic acid.

As you get older, your skin becomes thinner and loses fat. This leads to sagging and fine lines. Collagen and elastin are substances that enables the skin to maintain its smooth, plump and youthful appearance. As you age, your body produces less of these substances. Peptides are small proteins that promote cell growth and healing.

Peptides is good in moisturizers for hydrating skin, but there is no convincing data that they work to actually reduce wrinkles.

Alpha-hydroxy acids, such as lactic, glycolic and citric acids, work as an exfoliant to get rid of dead skin cells and promote new cells growth. But lactic acid should not be more than two percent in the product composition.

Retinol, a natural form of vitamin A, is another ingredient known for decreasing signs of aging. It is found in a number of over-the-counter skin creams. Pregnant women are recommended to avoid using any form of vitamin A as it may increase risk of birth defects.

Take away – While these components have good effects on your skin, one should consider their skin type, health status before trying an ant–aging product. Dermatologists say if you are healthy, your body will take care of your skin’s needs. So, don’t get drawn by advertisements and harm your skin.