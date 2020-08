From lightening dark spots to reducing fine lines and protecting cells against sun damage, there’s a lot vitamin C can do for your skin. This is the reason why vitamin C serums have become so popular among skincare enthusiasts. Considering trying one on your face? You will find a variety of vitamin C serums in the market, but not all will suit your skin. Not only the type of vitamin C product that you choose but how you use and store it can significantly determine how much benefit you actually get out of this ingredient, say skin experts. Also Read - Stung by a bee? Get rid of the painful irritation with these easy home remedies

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects skin cells from damaging free radicals caused by the environment, pollution, and UV radiation. Over time these free radicals can damage the skin and lead to premature signs of aging, as well as increase your risk for skin cancer. By inhibiting melanin production in the skin, Vitamin C helps lighten hyperpigmentation and brown spots. It can also even out skin tone, and enhance skin radiance.

However, not all vitamin C products will suit all skin types. If you have dry and sensitive skin, a product with higher concentrations of vitamin C may cause irritation. Therefore, it's important to read the label on the product before buying or using it. Here are some expert tips on how to use vitamin C serum.

Morning is the best time to use vitamin C serum

Experts recommend applying vitamin C serum in the morning before leaving the house. This is because vitamin C becomes less effective when exposed to light. So, you need to give it time to absorb into your skin before going outside. However, you can use it at any time—as long as it’s absorbed into the skin.

Use vitamin C serum before applying moisturizer

It’s important to use your vitamin C serum at the right point in your skin-care routine. According to experts, it should be applied on a freshly cleansed skin, but before a moisturizer. But there are also antioxidant-containing moisturizers which you can use at the end of your skin-care routine.

Choose the right concentration for your skin type

You can find different products with a wide variety of concentrations of vitamin C, ranging from below 5% up to 30%. Depending on the concentration, vitamin C can have different effects on the skin. If you have dry or sensitive skin, it’s better to choose the products with lower concentrations, around 5%, which are less likely to be irritating. People with oily skin or pigmentation issues can choose higher concentrations, but there’s usually no need to go higher than 20%.

Avoid using vitamin C with benzoyl peroxide

Do not use your benzoyl peroxide products in the same part of your routine as the vitamin C. This is because benzoyl peroxide can oxidize the vitamin C and make it less effective. To get the most of both the ingredients, use vitamin C in the morning and benzoyl peroxide in the evenings, or use them on different days. Similarly, vitamin C and retinoids should not be used at the same time.

Keep vitamin C products away from light and air

When exposed to light and air, vitamin C may become oxidized to dehydroascorbic acid, which is less stable and less efficacious. So, vitamin C products should be stored in opaque containers that are air-tight.