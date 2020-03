Blackheads are a common skin problem and one of the most stubborn acne symptoms. Most people think that blackheads are caused by dirt. It’s not true. Blackheads are caused by the buildup of sebum that causes your hair follicles to clog. It is tempting to poke or squeeze blackheads, but it could lead to scarring. You may find various creams, peels and masks to remove blackheads, but they are not very effective and may contain harmful chemicals too. Instead turn to your kitchen for simple home remedies to get rid of blackheads naturally. Below are 5 effective natural remedies that can help prevent blackheads from recurring –

Cornstarch and vinegar

Mix cornstarch and in vinegar to form a thick paste. Apply this paste to the blackhead affected area. Leave it for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with warm water first and then use cold water or an ice cube to close the pores. While cornstarch helps absorb the excess oil, vinegar will reduce discoloration caused by the blackheads. Apply this paste two-three times a week.

Honey

Not only applying honey is effective in removing blackheads, it will also moisturize and soothe your skin. Clean, and dry your face. Apply raw honey all over your face. Let it sit for 20 minutes and rinse off with warm water. You can use it on the skin daily. Applying egg white and honey mask is also an effective way to get rid of blackheads. It will also make your skin glow.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is a natural astringent. Applying lemon juice on your face may help remove dead skin cells and clear blackheads. Using a cotton swab, apply fresh lemon juice to clean skin, concentrating on the blackhead area, at night. Leave this overnight and rinse it off in the morning with warm water. Try this remedy for a week. But if you have dry skin, add olive oil to the lemon juice. Also use a moisturizer after rinsing it off.

Baking soda

Have you heard of baking soda scrub for blackheads? Those who have tried it can tell you how effective it is. Not only, this home remedy dries out blackheads, but it also brightens the skin. Just a few drops of water to baking soda and scrub it into the affected areas gently. Rinse off with warm water.

Kasturi turmeric

Turmeric has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties, which can also help remove blackheads. Caution – regular turmeric can stain skin. So, use kasturi turmeric. Mix one tablespoon of kasturi turmeric with one tablespoon of water or coconut oil to form a paste. Apply this paste to your face and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing it off.