The Benefits Of Using Artichokes In Skincare

Artichoke extract is a popular ingredient in skincare products. Dr Gagan Bhatia, founder of Uniqaya, explains how it benefits the skin.

Artichokes are a nutritious vegetable that is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In recent years, artichoke has gained popularity in the skincare industry due to its many benefits for the skin. Artichoke extract is used as a popular ingredient in many skincare products.

Here, Dr Gagan Bhatia, founder of Uniqaya, a premium skincare brand, explains the benefits of using artichoke in skincare and how it can improve your overall complexion.

1. Anti-Aging Properties

Artichoke is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid. These antioxidants help to protect the skin from free radical damage, which is a major contributor to premature aging. Artichoke also contains polyphenols, which are plant compounds that help to reduce inflammation and prevent collagen breakdown. Collagen is a protein that is essential for keeping the skin firm and elastic, and its breakdown can lead to wrinkles and fine lines.

2. Hydration

Artichoke is a great source of potassium, a mineral that helps to maintain the skin's hydration levels. Adequate hydration is important for healthy-looking skin, and artichoke extract can help to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. In addition, artichoke contains squalene, a natural moisturizer that is easily absorbed by the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

3. Skin Brightening

Artichoke contains vitamin C, which is known for its skin brightening properties. A powerful antioxidant, Vitamin C can help in reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Artichoke extract also contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that helps to improve skin texture and tone. Niacinamide can also reduce redness and blotchiness, giving the skin a more even complexion.

4. Anti-inflammatory

Artichoke contains a compound called cynarin, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is a major contributor to many skin issues, including acne, eczema, and rosacea. Artichoke extract can help to reduce inflammation and soothe irritated skin.

5. Oil Control

Artichoke extract is beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin. Artichoke contains compounds that can help to regulate oil production and prevent clogged pores. Artichoke extract can also help to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, giving the skin a smoother, more refined texture.

Use sunscreen containing artichoke

Concluding the interaction, Dr Gagan Bhatia, says, "Artichoke extract is a versatile ingredient that can provide numerous benefits for the skin. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make it a great addition to any skincare routine, and it can help to improve the overall health and appearance of the skin."

He suggests using a broad spectrum tinted sunscreen, which contain artichoke extract to experience its many benefits. It helps to protect your skin from the sun and the blue light emitted from the screens, and also assists in helping your skin look renewed, fresh and dewy, he adds.