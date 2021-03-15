Even though Alia Bhatt is one of the youngest leading ladies of tinsel town, she has proved to be one of the most versatile and talented actors of the current generation. Not only are we in awe of her acting skills, but we also love the flawless and naturally glowing skin of the Raazi actress. And her no filter photos on social media are proof! Also Read - Take your skincare game up a notch with Shraddha Kapoor's tips

There was a time when actresses always showed up looking their glamorous best, but times have changed! Today, actresses like Alia Bhatt are not afraid of sharing their natural look sans makeup with their fans.

Alia Bhatt’s Skincare Secrets

If her flawless skin makes you wonder what her secret is, then you have landed on the right page! Today, we are sharing Alia Bhatt’s skincare secrets that are super easy to follow.

Ice Cubes

Do you usually wake up with puffy eyes in the morning? Do it the Alia way by using ice cubes. She uses it as a cold compress that helps her to get rid of the swelling under the eyes. You can also wrap the ice cube in a muslin cloth – it will give the same de-puffing results but with a little less chill.

Fuller’s Earth Or Multani Mitti

Tried and tested, fuller’s earth is an age-old remedy used in the beauty realms for thousands of years. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actress also believes that fuller’s earth or Multani mitti is one of the best skincare ingredients that works well for the skin. As for the benefits, it cleanses and purifies the skin by pulling out oil, dirt, and impurities. Not only it control oil production but also effective against acne.

Herbal Makeup Remover Wipes

One thing that is definitely true for Alia Bhatt is that she loves all things natural and herbal when it comes to her skin. Not only does she use natural remedies to get naturally glowing skin but also use herbal makeup removal wipes for clear skin.

Stay Hydrated

If you are healthy from the inside, it will definitely show on the outside. Drink a lot of water to stay hydrated. You can also incorporate some fruit or vegetable juices into your routine. Beyond flushing out the toxins, drinking water nourishes the skin and keeps it wrinkle-free and give it a healthy glow.

Sleep Is A Must

Sleep plays a pivotal role in good health and well-being throughout your life. It helps repair the skin, which is why it is termed ‘beauty sleep.’ If you don’t get enough sleep, you might get puffy eyes and dark circles around the eyes. From everyday skin problems to the signs of ageing, sleep is crucial to bid adieu to all your skin woes.

Less Is More!

With so many products available in the market, one can get tempted to follow a strict skin regimen. But in the process, people forget that it is also important to let their skin breathe. Alia also believes that less is more when it comes to skincare. Lathering your face with too many skincare products can confuse your skin and may lead to breakouts. So, it is okay to skip some skin products at night and allow your skin to breathe and repair itself.