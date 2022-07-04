- Health A-Z
The main problem during the hot and humid season is perspiration. The feet are areas where germs accumulate and odour forms. The waste matter secreted with sweat must be removed by daily washing, to eliminate odour and feel fresh and clean. Pay special attention to your feet, while bathing. After washing, dry them thoroughly and apply talcum powder. Wear slippers and open sandals, as they allow maximum ventilation and help the perspiration evaporate. But, open footwear attracts dirt and therefore, foot hygiene becomes all the more important.
A foot problem called "Athlete's Foot" develops more easily during hot and humid weather, because it thrives on soggy skin. It starts as a fungal infection. So, if there is dry scaling on the feet, especially between the toes, with itching, consult a dermatologist without delay. Anti-fungal preparations are effective in dealing with the problem in the initial stages. Excessive moisture due to sweating, tight shoes and humid weather can lead to bacterial activity and worsen the condition. Use talcum powder and keep the feet as dry as possible.
ACV is said to help the fungal infection. Mix the vinegar with water in equal quantities and apply to the affected area of the skin with cotton wool pads. Leave on for half an hour and then dry the area by patting with a clean towel.
Tea Tree Oil can also be applied. Mix it with aloe vera gel or olive oil in equal quantities and apply to the affected area.
Take 100 ml olive oil and add 2 drops of eucalyptus oil, 2 drops of rosemary oil and 3 drops of khus, or rose oil. Mix together and keep in an airtight glass jar. Use a little of this for foot massage. It cools and protects the skin.
Here are some tips to treat your feet to a pedicure at home:
(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)
