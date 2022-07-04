Take Care Of Your Feet This Monsoon With These Home Remedies Approved By Shahnaz Husain

It is normal in monsoon to suffer from skin allergies and other skin problems. If you are prone to these problems, try these remedies at home to protect your feet this rainy season.

The main problem during the hot and humid season is perspiration. The feet are areas where germs accumulate and odour forms. The waste matter secreted with sweat must be removed by daily washing, to eliminate odour and feel fresh and clean. Pay special attention to your feet, while bathing. After washing, dry them thoroughly and apply talcum powder. Wear slippers and open sandals, as they allow maximum ventilation and help the perspiration evaporate. But, open footwear attracts dirt and therefore, foot hygiene becomes all the more important.

Remedies To Fight Fungal Infections In Monsoon

A foot problem called "Athlete's Foot" develops more easily during hot and humid weather, because it thrives on soggy skin. It starts as a fungal infection. So, if there is dry scaling on the feet, especially between the toes, with itching, consult a dermatologist without delay. Anti-fungal preparations are effective in dealing with the problem in the initial stages. Excessive moisture due to sweating, tight shoes and humid weather can lead to bacterial activity and worsen the condition. Use talcum powder and keep the feet as dry as possible.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

ACV is said to help the fungal infection. Mix the vinegar with water in equal quantities and apply to the affected area of the skin with cotton wool pads. Leave on for half an hour and then dry the area by patting with a clean towel.

Tea tree oil

Tea Tree Oil can also be applied. Mix it with aloe vera gel or olive oil in equal quantities and apply to the affected area.

Cooling massage oil

Take 100 ml olive oil and add 2 drops of eucalyptus oil, 2 drops of rosemary oil and 3 drops of khus, or rose oil. Mix together and keep in an airtight glass jar. Use a little of this for foot massage. It cools and protects the skin.

Home Pedicure

Here are some tips to treat your feet to a pedicure at home:

Weekly pedicures help to keep the feet and nails clean and prevent fungal infections, especially in hot and humid weather.

After removing the polish, soak feet in one-fourth bucket of warm water, and add half a cup of coarse salt and 10 drops of lemon, or orange essential oil (if you cannot get essential oil, use half a cup of lemon or orange juice). If your feet tend to sweat a lot, use a few drops of tea tree oil, as it has germicidal properties. It helps to deal with bad odour. Soak the feet for 10 to 15 minutes.

Then clean the nails with the brush. It should not be too hard. Use the pumice stone on the heels and side of the soles. You can also scrub the entire feet with a rough towel or loofah. Scrubbing removes germs. When this is done, wash the feet in clean water. Dry thoroughly with a towel.

If your nails need cutting, use a nail clipper. Cut toenails squarely across. Use an emery board to smoothen them. Avoid rounding off toenails in order to prevent in-growing nails. Do not cut the cuticles of the toenails. Cream them and push them back gently with a cotton bud.

Apply cream on the feet and nails and massage it into the skin, working it into the cuticles. Do not use sharp instruments to clean the nails. Pay special attention to the heels, applying more cream if needed. Use upward strokes for the massage, from the toes towards the ankles. Wipe the feet with a moist towel. Then apply talcum powder.

If you wish to apply polish, put some cotton wool between the toes. Apply the nail varnish in broad strokes, from the base of the nail to the nail tips. After the first coat dries, apply the second coat of colour.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)