Dark circles and bags under eyes can make you look older than you are. Dark circles are a common problem faced by both men and women.

Compared to other parts of the body, the skin around our eyes is very thin and extremely delicate. And so, any changes in the deeper layers of the skin will appear on the surface.

Dark circles under your eyes are most commonly caused by fatigue. But there are other causes too and these include allergies, allergic rhinitis (hay fever), atopic dermatitis (eczema), contact dermatitis, genetics, pigmentation irregularities, scratching or rubbing eyes, and sun exposure. Under-eye bags and dark circles are also the signs of aging.

Here we give you easy home remedies to reduce dark circles and under eye bags.

Apply ice cubes

Wrap a few ice cubes in a clean cloth and keep it on your eyes. This can help reduce swelling as well as shrink dilated blood vessels. Applying cold compress regularly will help reduce the appearance of puffiness and help eliminate dark circles.

You can also dampen a washcloth with cold water and apply it to the skin under your eyes. Keep it around 20 minutes.

Apply cold tea bags

Applying cold tea bags to your eyes can give you similar result. The caffeine and antioxidants present in tea can help stimulate blood circulation, shrink your blood vessels, and reduce liquid retention beneath your skin.

First soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for 5 minutes. Put them in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Closed your eyes and apply the cold teabags for 10 to 20 minutes. After removing, use cold water to rinse your eyes.

Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation can also cause can cause dark circles to appear under your eyes. Lack of sleep can also cause fluid to build underneath your eyes. This is the cause of puffiness around your eyes. So, get seven to eight hours of sleep to prevent appearance of dark circles and puffy eyes.

Elevate your head

How you sleep may also affect the appearance of your skin around the eyes. Elevate your head with a few pillows to prevent accumulation of fluid under your eyes.

Apply cucumber slices

Cut thick cucumber slices and keep them on your closed eyes for about half an hour. You can also grate the cucumber and apply at the bottom of the eyes to get better results.