Sunscreen Is Even More Important If You Have Acne: Dr Rashmi Shetty Explains Why

Acne prone skin needs moisturiser too

Sunscreen can actually help with your acne, but the trick is to choose the right sunscreen, says Dr Rashmi Shetty.

If you're ignoring sunscreen because you have acne or acne prone skin, you have been misinformed. Applying sunscreen is even more important for those who are dealing with acne or have an acne prone skin, says celebrity dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty.

She says, "Very often I see patients who have acne skip sunscreen because they feel it is too thick & stick and could worsen their acne. Or patients with acne prone skin are so busy trying to prevent acne by using actives, that they forget or are unaware of the need for sunscreen."

In a video recently posted on Instagram, the dermatologist explains the importance of applying sunscreen when you have acne or acne prone skin.

How sunscreen helps with acne or acne prone skin

According to Dr Shetty, sunscreen can benefit people with acne or acne prone skin by:

Reducing/protecting their skin from oxidative stress, which is the root cause or underlying trigger of acne.

Protecting their skin from inflammation, which contributes to making the acne red and big and painful.

Helping prevent PIH or the red/brown marks that acne leaves behind.

Using actives to treat acne can make the skin more vulnerable and sensitive. This is another reason why people with acne need sunscreen even more.

The right sunscreen for acne prone skin

Do not skip sunscreen but choose the right sunscreen. For those with acne or acne prone skin, Dr Shetty recommends choosing sunscreen "that isn't too heavy in your skin and that doesn't clog your pores."

You may like to read

Sunscreen is important, even when you're indoors. Wearing sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays from the sun, can still enter your house, as well as blue light emitted by television, mobile and laptop screens.

Acne prone skin needs moisturiser too

You don't need a moisturiser if you have acne, acne prone skin. This is one of the popular skincare myths.

Busting this myth, Dr Shetty says, "Your skin needs to hydrate, needs to be nourished, needs to be calmed. Also, ingredients such as salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide that you may be using to treat acne may irritate your skin and dry it even more. So, you definitely need a moisturizer."

Here too, the trick is to choose the right moisturiser for an acne prone skin.

For people with oily skin or acne prone skin, it is recommended to use water-based, non-comedogenic moisturizers. They should avoid thicker creams as these can irritate the skin and contribute to developing acne.