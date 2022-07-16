Summer Special Skincare Routine For Glowing And Flawless Skin

Dermatologist-Recommended Summer Skincare Routine

The temperature is rising, and the heat is rather unforgiving, indoors or on the move. The glaring sun is not only leaving us with low energy levels but damaging our skin more than we can see. Owing to the weather, our skin needs a healthy summer skincare routine to beat the hot summer sun. Follow this summer's special skin care routine recommended by Dr Aparna Santhanam for glowing and flawless skin.

Cleanse:Double cleansing is the first step to achieving and maintaining healthy-looking skin during summers. Due to enhanced penetration, cleansing also improves the efficacy of other skincare products. In addition, using exfoliating cleansers once or twice a week is also helpful in improving skin care products' penetration.

Moisturize: During summers, it is better to use light moisturizers, as we perspire a lot more due to the weather and the rising temperatures. However, using a heavy, cream-based moisturizer in this weather causes problems such as blackheads or whiteheads, resulting in pimples or acne. Therefore, it's imperative to use a light gel-based moisturizer containing antioxidants like vitamins A and C to make your day feel rejuvenated yet light.

Serum application: Post skin moisturizing, face serums deliver active ingredients to your skin for a head-turner glow. But, depending on your skincare requirements, you can always use a serum.

Anti-acne Serum If you have acne-prone skin, anti-acne face serum with Salicylic acid works well. A specialist solution with 2% Salicylic acid meant for acne-prone skin exfoliates, controls oil, and prevents clogging of pores. Penetrating deep into the skin, with a unique formulation containing Niacinamide, Green Tea & Kiwi extracts, it aids in reducing dark spots and pigmentation for a more even skin tone. An ultra-light formula is ideal for all skin types, soothes acne redness and reduces excess sebum instantly, giving your skin an immediate radiant glow. Hydrating Serum A super hydrating face serum with excellent moisturizing and nourishing properties, infused with Moisture Magnet Hyaluronic Acid, Seaweed, Chia Seed and Aloe vera can provide up to 72 hours of hydration. A non-sticky and ultra-lightweight formula in a hydrating face serum embedded with Pro-Vitamin B5 make skin look healthy and well-nourished.

Layer up with sunscreen: It has been reiterated repeatedly that sunscreen is essential throughout the year, in every season and all weather conditions. However, it becomes mandatory during summers as the sun exposure time and the effects of the sun's rays increase and peak. Post serum, it is essential that you apply a sunscreen that has dual protection with an SPF value of 50. Reapply the sunscreen four hours outdoors as most sunscreen is washed o due to sweating.

You may like to read

Dr Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist & Skin Expert at ITC Charmis, says, "Summers can be harsh, especially in India, making our skin prone to sun damage. An effective skincare regime and focus on a healthy diet with adequate hydration with plenty of water becomes the need of the hour to keep ourselves and our skin nourished and protected. Two key products to never miss, whether staying indoors or stepping out, are, face serum and sunscreen. Although each skin type demands different ingredients, serum as a vehicle is a great addition to every skincare routine, as it is loaded with active ingredients and is a lightweight formulation that is easy to apply and intensely hydrating. Once you have found the serum that works for you, stick to it! Don't forget to have plenty of water, eat a healthy diet with multi-coloured fruits, vegetables and protein and exercise regularly. You will be beautifully Summer Skin ready!"