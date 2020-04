Since you are home due to the quarantine, you must be trying out some home beauty remedies to brighten up your skin. But do you apply sunscreen daily? Probably not, as most people don’t do it when they are inside the house. But this is where many people go wrong. You must wear SPF even when you are at home. Even when you are inside with very few windows open, ultraviolet (UV) rays can still come in and cause damage to your precious skin.

Your glass windows cannot block all UV rays. There are two types of UV rays: UVA and UVB. The first one (UVA rays) are known to trigger aging of skin cells, and cause wrinkles, sunspots and other signs of sun damage. The second one (UVB rays), on the other hand, are stronger and can directly damage the DNA in skin cells. These rays are the main cause of sunburns and are responsible for most skin cancers.

The glass used in car, home and office windows is mainly designed to block UVB rays, but it does not protect against all UVA rays – according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). This means the risk of exposure to UVA rays and possible skin damage exist even when you’re indoors. So, regardless of whether you spend more time outdoors or indoors, apply sunscreen on a daily basis to protect your skin. Experts are also of the opinion that sunscreen is one of the most important tools in preventing skin cancer. Besides applying sunscreen, you can try some of the below DIY home remedies to protect your skin from UV rays and sun damage:

Gram flour + water

Whether its suntan, brown spots or sunburns, gram flour is the one solution for all. This popular kitchen ingredient can help remove dead skin cells and leave the skin flawless. How to apply – Mix water and gram flour to make a paste. Apply the mixture on the affected areas and leave it for 20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. Apply this mixture twice a week.

Lemon juice+ honey

Lemon has bleaching properties, and it makes it a wonderful home remedy for suntan. Mix lemon juice with honey or gram flour and apply the mixture on the tanned skin. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes before washing off the face.

Coconut water + sandalwood powder

Sandalwood has great cleansing properties while coconut water can improve your skin glow. Mix coconut water with one tablespoon of sandalwood powder to make a thick paste. Apply the mixture all over the face and wash it off after 20 minutes.

Milk + turmeric

Add a pinch of turmeric in half cup of milk. Apply the mixture on your face and keep it till it gets dry. Do this daily, if possible, for better results.

Aloe Vera

Research has shown aloe vera improves healing from sunburns and mild burns. In addition, aloe vera oil can moisturize your skin, and prevent the peeling normally associated with sun damage. Apply fresh aloe vera gel on the sunburned skin and other parts of the body to provide a natural shield from the sunburn.

Papaya and honey pack

Honey can soften the skin, while papaya protects the skin from sun exposure. Take half cup of mashed papaya and one tablespoon of honey to make a mixture. Apply the mixture all over the face and wash off after 30 minutes.