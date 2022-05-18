Summer Skincare: Avoid These Beauty Treatments During The Hot And Humid Weather

Although all skincare treatments are safe during the summer season, there are some that can be harmful during the hot weather. Here are all the beauty treatments that you need to avoid this summer.

The unbearable scorching sun is upon us and it is not easy to keep your skin free from problems. The high temperature and humidity can make your skin look tired, tanned and almost lifeless. Just like your body, your skin also needs the extra nutrients that keeps your skin hydrated. While some treatments like laser hair removal, botox, dermal fillers, hydrafacial and PRP are some of the evergreen treatments that you can go for anytime of the year, not all treatments are created equal. There are a few beauty treatments that could be harmful during summers and can lead to problems. Thehealthsite.com talked to Dr Geetika Srivastava, Dermatologist & Founder Influennz Clinic, to understand the beauty treatments that should be avoided this summer.

Avoid These Beauty Treatments This Summer

Here are the Dr Geetika shares that you should avoid these 5 beauty treatments this summer season:

Hair transplant

Hair transplant is a permanent hair replacement surgical treatment that allows treatment of male/female patterned baldness. It is usually a 6-8 hour long procedure done under local anaesthesia. However, the recovery is not as short as is advertised. The constant irritation due to grafts placed in the recipient area along with scabs cause itching and even infection which gets aggravated during summers due to excessive heat and sweating. Also, the high temperature of the sun decreases the survival of graft post-transplant. Hence, many patients prefer to get hair transplants during summers.

Chemical peels

Chemical peels are a variety of skin solutions that are applied on the skin and causes deep exfoliation leading to "peeling" of the skin hence the name. They can work on many skin concerns from acne to pigmentation and even for ageing. However, peeling of the skin exposes the underlying raw skin which is more prone to sunburn and tanning. Summers are therefore not the ideal season for chemical peels as absolute sun protection is practically not possible.

Fractional lasers/laser resurfacing

Laser resurfacing of the skin allows to regenerate the skin via natural collagen production. This leads to tightening of the skin, improvement in fine lines and scars. However, not only is the procedure painful but also it forms a scab on the skin which stays for 3 to 10 days depending upon the intensity of laser used. ABSOLUTE sun protection is recommended during that period. Not following adequate sun protection can darken your skin which is medically known as post inflammatory hyperpigmentation(PIH). Although PIH can be a side-effect for all invasive procedures, this is commonly seen with laser resurfacing especially in Indian skin type. Therefore, its best to avoid such aggressive procedures during summers.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a surgical method to remove subcutaneous fat from the skin. It is considered an inch loss procedure and not recommended for weight loss. It is done under general anaesthesia under supervision of a plastic surgeon. It usually takes 6 hours to complete the procedure but the results are not seen immediately. There can be lumps, bruises and even swelling that can last for weeks altogether. The aftercare involves wearing an elastic garment to prevent sagging of the skin. This seems very uncomfortable especially during summers. Elastic compression garments are also easier to hide during winters under layers of clothing. Hence, winters are ideal if you want to undergo liposuction.

Prescription retinoids

Retinol has become one of the most popular "serums" prescribed by dermatologists as well as "influencers" and skin care enthusiasts. While retinol is a mild derivative of vitamin A, retinoids that too the ones prescribed by dermatologist can be very harsh for your skin during summers. Prescription retinoids like tretinoin, isotretinoin and adapalene are photosensitizing. During summers, your skin is likely to burn if you are prescribed these retinoids and should be avoided at all cost.

What To Do If It Is Unavoidable?

However, there might be circumstances when opting for the above beauty treatments are unavoidable. Dr Geetika suggests doing these things if that's the case:

Avoid sun exposure: Most of the side-effects of beauty treatments are related to sun exposure and it should be minimized all year round but specially during summers.

Most of the side-effects of beauty treatments are related to sun exposure and it should be minimized all year round but specially during summers. Moisturise and hydrate your skin: This prevents your skin from drying. A drier skin is more prone to complications, both with chemical peels and prescription retinoids. So a plain simple moisturiser can prevent side-effects if the skin is hydrated.

This prevents your skin from drying. A drier skin is more prone to complications, both with chemical peels and prescription retinoids. So a plain simple moisturiser can prevent side-effects if the skin is hydrated. Do not peel off the skin: Peeling of skin in procedures like chemical peels and laser resurfacing can expose the underlying raw skin that is still premature to handle the harsh external climatic conditions. Instead, moisturise the area well and let the skin/scab shed off naturally.

Peeling of skin in procedures like chemical peels and laser resurfacing can expose the underlying raw skin that is still premature to handle the harsh external climatic conditions. Instead, moisturise the area well and let the skin/scab shed off naturally. Always use retinoids at night and an SPF in the morning

Stay in a cool and hydrated environment.

Beauty Treatments You Should Opt For In Summers

However, leaving all your beauty treatments during summers is never a good idea. You can opt for treatments like hydrafacial, aquagold, face PRP and skin boosters for extra hydration during summers. Botox and dermal fillers can be taken all year long without hesitation. Laser hair removal can be opted with caution during summers as the skin is more likely to burn on a tanned skin but it is not absolutely contraindicated.

