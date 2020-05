Summer is at its peak and so are a few skin issues which come along with this hot and sultry season. Freckles happen to be one such dermatological condition that you may experience during this season. Also Read - Revealed! Kareena Kapoor’s secret to glowing skin during quarantine

WHAT ARE FRECKLES?

They are light brown pigmentation spots on your skin usually caused due to over-exposure to sun. Just like acne, freckles too open up the pores of your skin and are mostly seen on the face, arms and shoulders. Freckles are made up of a mass of skin cells which hold the melanin pigment and they aren't easy to get rid of. Although they are not harmful, freckles can be annoying and stubborn too. Apart from heat, there can be another trigger behind this skin condition: Hormonal imbalance. So, eating right is one of the crucial factors that can arm you up against freckles. However, a few natural ingredients from your kitchen shelf may also help you fight this skin condition.

Lemon Juice

Lemon is considered to be an effective, organic component which aids in lightening freckles and other skin pigmentations. Its natural lightening properties work effectively to reduce not only your freckles but blemishes as well.

How to

Take 2-3 tsp of lemon juice and gently massage over your freckles your fingertips.

Leave it for 8-10 minutes.

Repeat this twice a day for better results.

Aloe Vera

This herb works effectively to reduce skin pigmentation. It can be used as a trusted and effective remedy for freckles. Try and use fresh aloe vera gel on your face.

How to

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from the plant.

Apply it directly on the affected area of your face.

Leave for 15 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

Repeat this daily for better results.

Buttermilk and oatmeal

Compounds present in buttermilk make your skin supple and hydrated. It is a regular kitchen ingredient that aids in reducing freckles. Oatmeal is also known for multiple skin benefits.

How to

Make a thick paste out of buttermilk by using oatmeal.

Mix the two ingredients together and apply it on your face.

Leave for 15 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

Apply this pack twice a week for faster results.

Almond oil

Almond oil is rich in vitamins A and vitamin E which nourish your skin and also reduce pigmentations.

How to

Take 2-3 drops of almond oil and heat it.

Now gently apply the oil with the help of your fingers and massage it on your face.

Leave it for about 1 hour or until the skin fully absorbs the oil.

Rinse it with lukewarm water.

You can even apply this oil overnight.

Mint and banana

Mint is rich in antioxidants which help in reducing freckles. The nutrients present in bananas, on the other hand, hydrate the skin.

How to