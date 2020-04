Increased stress, unhealthy diet, change in your regular skincare routine – all these can contribute to breakouts and acne during quarantine.

Several studies have cited an increase in mental health issues among people following the COVID-19 outbreak. But skincare experts say quarantine can also take a serious toll on people's complexions. According to them, one of the most common quarantine complexion issues most people are facing now is an increase in breakouts and acne.

The stress of self-isolation can show up in the form of bad blemishes on your skin, say dermatologists. Many also tend to indulge in unhealthy eating while in quarantine. This is another cause of increasing skin problems, particularly acne. Here are some common quarantine complexion issues and tips on how to conquer them:

Breakouts

Increased stress, unhealthy diet, change in your regular skincare routine – all these can contribute to breakouts and acne during quarantine. Stress induces the adrenal glands into overproduction of cortisol, which in turn makes sebaceous glands to produce more oil, making skin extra oily. This is the reason why people experience an increase in acne and breakouts during stressful periods. Also Read - Arm up against acne with celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty's skincare tips

Redness and sensitivity

In addition to breakouts, stress can cause redness, blotchiness, irritation and sensitivity. Some studies have linked skin health with our mood. Researchers say your skin tends to appear clearer, more radiant and healthier when you’re in a good mood. The opposite can happen when you’re stress, upset, or angry. Thus, being indoors for extended periods of time can affect your mood which will ultimately show on your skin.

Dryness

People have been advised to wash their hands frequently to prevent COVID-19 infection. But dermatologists have also warned that too much exposure to water can cause dryness and flakiness, both on the hands and the face (as people are also washing their face frequently at this time).

Psoriasis and eczema

Heightened stress can also lead to ‘flare-ups’ with conditions like rosacea or psoriasis. Stress triggers the body to produce more cortisol, which can cause increased flares such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema in people who prone to these problems.

TIPS TO TACKLE QUARANTINE COMPLEXION ISSUES

While you shouldn’t touch your face when you are out in public, it is totally safe at home, provided you’re keeping your hands clean.

Stick to your normal skincare routine

Quarantine doesn’t mean you have to give up on your skincare routine. Continue to care for your skin as you normally would do. Neglecting your skin or not following your skincare routine can lead to skin problems or worsen the existing skin conditions.

Don’t skip washing your face at night, even if you’re not wearing any makeup. If you have oily skin and are prone to clogged pores, bumps and breakouts, skipping this routine can negatively increase the chances of getting these problems.

Apply regular face masks or an at-home peel

One of the great benefits of lockdown is that you have plenty of time to treat yourself to all of those DIY skin remedies that you might not normally have time to do, whether it’s face masks or an at-home peel.

Wear sunscreen even if you’re inside all day

Sunscreen is essential to protect your skin from harmful sun rays. Even if you are inside your house, these UV rays can enter thought the glass windows and harm your precious skin. This is why you should wear sunscreen even when you’re at home all day.

Work on reducing your stress

Stress is apparently the main cause for any skin issues that you might experience during quarantine. So, in addition to the above points, work on reducing your stress.