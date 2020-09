Your skin is a reflection of your inner health. It also reflects your habits. For example, poor dietary habits and an unhealthy lifestyle can cause several skin issues and lead to premature aging. So, it’s important to start your day off right to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Here are 4 early morning habits that you should follow strictly to get clearer, healthier, healthy skin and radiant skin. Also Read - 6 bad habits that can give you dark circles

Drink a glass of water first in the morning

Many people reach out for a cup of coffee or tea first thing in the morning, but that is not good for your skin and overall health. If you're adding sugar in your coffee, that's even worse. Excess sugar can lead to inflammation in the body, which affects the skin, and aggravate skin conditions such as acne and eczema. Instead, drink a glass of water as soon as you wake up. It is a good way to quickly rehydrate your body and clear all the waste. You could add some lemon and honey to it to enhance the taste. Green tea and coconut water are some other great options to start off your day. If you can't do without coffee or tea in the morning, wait to do that until breakfast.

Don’t skip morning skincare routine

A morning skincare routine is essential to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Clean, tone, moisturize and protect – follow these 4-step morning skincare routine regularly.

Use a mild and gentle cleanser in the morning because you don’t need to remove your makeup. Opt for something that’s made with natural ingredients. Follow this up with an antioxidant-rich and alcohol-free toner. Alcohol can make your skin feel excessively dry and dehydrated, but antioxidants will help heal and revitalize your skin. This should be followed with a wholesome and replenishing moisturizer to hydrate your skin. You’re not done yet. Always wear sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful sun rays, whether you’re at home or outside.

Get some exercise early in the morning

Regular exercise can work wonders for your skin. Exercise improves blood circulation to the skin surface, thus improving the supply of essential nutrients to the skin. This helps tone the muscles beneath the skin and impart a healthy glow. Aerobic exercise is an excellent way to rid your body of toxins through perspiration. What’s more, exercise promotes the production of collagen, a protein that is the support structure of your skin.

Eat a colourful breakfast

A healthy and wholesome breakfast is not just important for maintaining healthy skin but also provide benefits for your overall health. Eating a hearty breakfast is crucial to keeping your weight under control, building your immunity as well as improving the texture of your skin. An ideal breakfast should consist of whole grains, protein, some healthy fats, fruits and vegetables, and water or a healthy drink for hydration. The simple formula is to make your plate as colourful as you possibly can.

Incorporate these healthy habits as part of your morning routine and the results will reflect on your skin.