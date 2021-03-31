Harsh truth – not everyone is blessed with good skin! For some great skin takes serious efforts especially for someone who tends to suffer from skin problems. Plus these days it is all about taking care of yourself which includes taking care of your skin. For that people go to lengths on their quest to graceful ageing. But if you are too lazy to indulge in a strenuous skincare routine then face serum is perfect for you. If you are a skincare enthusiast then you would know about face serums. For the unversed face serums are a little magical bottle