Harsh truth – not everyone is blessed with good skin! For some, great skin takes serious efforts, especially for someone who tends to suffer from skin problems. Plus, these days it is all about taking care of yourself, which includes taking care of your skin. For that, people go to lengths on their quest to graceful ageing. But if you are too lazy to indulge in a strenuous skincare routine, then face serum is perfect for you.

If you are a skincare enthusiast, then you would know about face serums. For the unversed, face serums are a little magical bottle of liquid with gold sprinkled on it, that can do absolute wonders for your skin.

What Is A Face Serum?

A serum, even recommended by dermatologists today, is a formulated lightweight mix of active and powerful ingredients that penetrates each and every layer of your skin. This is also the reason why most face serums are on the pricier side. Generally, face serums are a clear, gel-based mix, which works their magic on the deepest level of your skin. Also Read - Potato Juice Benefits: Use the goodness of the miraculous vegetable for your skin

Face Serums Are Not Moisturizers

Many people think why can’t we use moisturizer instead of a serum – well because they are different from each other. Basically, the serum is lighter and delivers active ingredients to the skin, which is why it is used just after cleansing the skin. Whereas, moisturizers help seal the moisture in the skin.

Face Serums Offers A Plethora Of Benefits

It is crucial to choose a face serum according to your skin problems and type so that it gives you the desired output. Keeping that in mind, let’s look at the key benefits of face serums:

The thinner viscosity of the serum allows it absorbs into the skin very easily

Experts recommend using face serums for people with acne-prone, oily skin

The serum contains retinol, which is a powerful ingredient that may help reduce the signs of ageing

With ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea, astaxanthin and resveratrol, serums are great for protecting your skin from free radicals and future damage

One of the best things is that a face serum doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin

There Are Different Types

As mentioned, choosing the right serum is very important. In general, serums can be divided into these categories:

Anti-ageing serums: Good for skin renewal and collagen production.

Hydrating serums: Contains hyaluronic acid that helps your skin appear fresher and dewier.

Skin-brightening serums: Helps improve skin tone.

Free-radical fighting serums: Contains vitamins A, C and E are rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals that can damage healthy skin.

Skin texture improvement serums: Often contains a glycolic acid serum that improves your skin’s texture and improves the overall appearance of the skin.

Acne-prone and sensitive skin serums: Most contain salicylic acid or plant-based derivatives that is a soothing, hydrating and anti-inflammatory ingredient that help get rid of irritation and soothe sensitive skin.

How To Use?

Using serums involves only three steps which are super easy to follow. You should begin with cleaning your face, then apply a face serum and treat yourself to a nourishing moisturizer to complete the process.