Squalane Oil: Why This Brilliant Emollient Deserves A Place In Your Skincare Routine

Are you looking for a non-greasy essential oil for your skin? If yes, then this article is for you. Here are all the reasons why squalane oil should be a part of your skincare routine.

People are finally taking care of their skin like never before! But there are too many skincare products out there to choose from which can be confusing. One ingredient that has become popular in the beauty industry recently is essential oils. Natural oils such as coconut oil have been a part of the skin and hair care routine for decades. Generation after generation has talked about the many benefits of these essential oils for the skin.

But if you are still missing out on the latest beauty buzz, then let us update you. The latest to join the skincare party is Squalane oil! Beauty products containing squalene contain many skin benefits which have helped them earn status in the beauty industry. But what is it? Let's find out all about it.

What Is Squalane Oil?

Squalene is a natural compound produced by our sebaceous glands but the amount of squalene in our body reduces with age. While its naturally present in olives, rice bran and sugarcane, it is too unstable to be used in skincare products. So, scientists hydrogenated squalene to get a more stable form of the compound, which can be used in skincare products.

One of the numerous advantages of squalane for skin is that it works perfectly with skin because it is already a component. Squalane is a substance that the human body naturally produces; it makes about 13 per cent of our sebum. Our skin is protected from the environment and kept moist by sebum.

Benefits Of Squalane Oil For Skin

Here's why squalene oil should be a part of your skincare routine:

Hydrates the skin

Squalane oil contains antioxidants, which can help fight skin damage and free radicals, which are two common factors that lead to ageing. The study published in the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research has found that squalane is a detoxifier, which can help you achieve glowing skin.

Good for acne-prone skin

People who have acne-prone skin have to be extra careful of what they use on their skin. Using the wrong product can go horribly wrong and worsen the condition. However, squalane oil is an excellent alternative to oils that are too greasy. It won't clog your pores despite being an oil because it is non-comedogenic and lightweight. It also doesn't feel heavy on the skin, but it does penetrate pores and enhance skin at the cellular level.

Soothes inflammatory skin conditions

Squalane helps relieve a number of inflammatory skin conditions because it also has anti-inflammatory effects. These skin diseases are characterised by dry skin. However, maintaining proper hydration will increase your skin's moisture content and lessen flare-ups and dry areas.

Helps deal with dark spots

Squalane benefits include enhancing the appearance of your skin tone, which might include decreasing the appearance of black spots. It also has strong antioxidant properties. It may help brighten the skin and assist to balance out your complexion.

Controls oil production

As mentioned, squalane is similar to our skin's natural oil, so the skin thinks of it as a naturally occurring oil and therefore does not produce a lot on its own. This makes it a great choice for anyone who has oily skin but wants to include essential oil in their regimen.

Caution: Even natural products can cause allergic reactions, so do a patch test before applying squalene oil over a large area of your body.