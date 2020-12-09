Exposure to cold, dry air can promote inflammation, one of the main factors for acne formation. © Shutterstock

Dry skin is a common problem during winter, but cold weather can make some people more prone to acne. Also Read - Tired of breakouts? Powerful home remedies you must try to get rid of acne

According to dermatologists, the sun has some anti-inflammatory and immunosuppression effects. This means some modest sun exposure can be helpful for acne. So, reduced level of sunlight could be a possible reason for your acne flare-ups in winter. Also Read - Avoid using these skincare products in winter

When the air is dry, the facial skin tends to secrete more sebum and oil to lubricate the skin. Too much sebum can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Also Read - Cystic acne troubling you? Dermatologist weighs in on how to treat these zits

Cold, winter air holds less moisture. This dry air can rip away your skin’s surface lipids which act as a protective barrier, making it a whole lot easier for bacteria to get in and cause infection. Exposure to cold, dry air can also promote inflammation, one of the main factors for acne formation.

Stress can worsen acne, eczema, rosacea and other chronic inflammatory diseases of the skin. Cold exposure is also a form of physical stress that can increase inflammation, according to Dr. Adam Friedman, a professor of dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

How to prevent and treat winter acne

Apart from shifting to a warmer place, there are many things you can do to deal with winter skin woes. Here are some expert tips on how to prevent and treat cold-weather acne:

Use Oil-free moisturizers

Applying oil-free moisturizer right after you get out of the shower can help lock in moisture and protect your skin from the stresses of dry winter weather.

Cover your face when outdoors

As mentioned above, cold air can draw moisture out of your skin and also promote inflammation. Therefore, skin experts recommend covering your face with a scarf or some other form of protection when you’re outdoors.

Avoid exfoliating scrubs

Using exfoliators can exacerbate the drying effects of winter. So, avoid all exfoliating scrubs as well as alcohol-based toners. Use a mild skin cleanser and avoid using bar soap on your face. And stop over-washing your face, it can only make the condition worse. Bar soaps on your face

Don’t take stress

Worrying about the breakouts won’t help. In fact, stress can trigger a breakout or worsen it. Spare some time for activities, like exercise, yoga and meditation to ease your anxiety and avoid stress pimples.

Keep your skin well hydrated

Drinking enough water is not enough to keep the skin well hydrated in winter. Invest in a central humidifier or bedroom cool mist humidifier as well. Cut down on dehydrating agents like caffeine and alcohol during the cold season.

Stop touching your face

Count the things your hands come into contact on a daily basis — doorknobs, cell phones, animals, keyboards, and so on. This means there is a high possibility of transferring bacteria from your hands to your face and then the breakouts happen. Plus, if you’re using hand creams (which most of us do during the winter), there’s a recipe for acne.

Don’t pop or squeeze your pimples

Popping a pimple could allow the bacteria and pus from the infected pore to spread to the surrounding pores. This can spread the infection to other areas. Popping or squeezing can also push the infection deeper inside the body, making things worse. It can delay the natural healing process, plus you’ll end up with a mark.