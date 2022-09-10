Snake Venom-Based Face Serum: Things You Should Know Before Trying It

Snake Venom has been found to be effective in treating fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet. Still feeling hesitant to try a snake venom-based face serum? Read this.

ENTOD Beauty London, a dermatological venture of Entod Pharmaceuticals, has introduced a face serum made from sythetic snake venom for the Indian population. The snake venom-based facial gel serum, dubbed as "Vasuki", contains neurotoxins and it is claimed to be one of the world's first clinically proven topical synthetic tripeptide snake venom neurotoxin.

The nanotechnology-based face serum can help prevent or reduce appearances of early signs of aging by gently relaxing muscle contractions under the skin without any impact on facial expressions, according to Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals.

Are you feeling hesitant to try this snake venom-based face serum? The CEO assures that that the product is safe, effective and developed by the advanced skincare laboratories of Entod Research Cell UK Ltd.

Yes, snake venom has anti-aging benefits

Most of us may think that snake venom is harmful, but dermatologists say it can actually produce anti-aging benefits when applied topically to the skin.

Research has shown that snake venom can temporarily inhibit muscle activity that prevents and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The results are believed to be even better than injectable neurotoxins, says Dr. Madhulika Mhatre, MBBS, MD, (Gold Medalist), FRGUHS (Aesthetic Dermatology), FMUHS (Trichology).

Because it is painless, affordable and relatively hassle-free, she suggests that such facial serum could be a viable alternative to invasive procedures like lasers and injectable neurotoxins.

Serums safer than injectable neurotoxins

Today, many people depend on injectable neurotoxins to treat wrinkles, pigmentation, skin roughness, laxity and fine lines.

However, long-term use of injectable neurotoxins may cause complications such as neck weakness, blurred vision, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelid, difficulty speaking, and hoarseness, warns Dr. Aseem Sharma, Chief Dermatologist, Skin Saga, Centre for Dermatology, Mumbai.

Hence Dr. Sharma recommends people to opt for topical skincare treatments like serums, which are pain-free and much safer than injectable neurotoxins.

Talking about ENTOD's snake venom-based serum, he says venom peptides help to fight against fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet. Snake venom has a lifting effect on the skin, giving it a tightened, lifted, and smoother appearance, he adds.

In a statement, ENTOD Beauty London noted that the serum is based on a patented anti-aging synthetic tripeptide snake venom neurotoxin developed by Swedish company Pentapharm Ltd.

The snake venom-based serum is already a well-known product in the European market. It is now launched in India too.