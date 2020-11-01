Lack of ventilation for your feet is the primary cause of that embarrassing smell.

Although smelly feet or bromodosis are rarely a sign of a health problem, it is unpleasant and embarrassing. But it is not your feet that that is stinking, but the bacteria that live on them and in the dirty socks and shoes that cover them. Lack of ventilation for your feet is the primary cause of that embarrassing smell. When your feet sweat a lot, they become breeding grounds for bacteria and it’s the waste produced by these bacteria that smells so rotten. In addition, fungal infections like athlete’s foot can also lead to smelly feet. Luckily, there are many ways to get rid of the germs and that appalling smell. Wearing socks coated in zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs) may be one way to can prevent foot odour. Also Read - Arm up against body odour during the sultry summer days

The Royal Thai Airforce has developed ZnO-NP-coated socks, which it claims can prevent foot odour and bacterial infection causing smelly feet. Also Read - Get rid of your embarrassing body odour with these natural remedies

Study proves the efficacy of ZnO-NP-coated socks

The innovative socks were tested in a real-life setting by researchers at the Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, in Thailand. They found the ZnO-NP-coated socks to be effective in preventing bromodosis and inhibiting the development of pitted keratolysis (bacterial infection causing smelly feet). Also Read - Natural remedies to treat your embarrassing body odor

“These socks could provide a new primary prevention option for both military personnel and those susceptible to these embarrassing and unpleasant conditions,” IANS quoted study lead author Punyawee Ongsri from Royal Thai Airforce as saying.

The antibacterial efficacy of ZnO-NPs, along with its safety and compatibility with human skin, makes it the perfect compound to incorporate into textiles, including socks, to prevent unpleasant foot odour, the researchers concluded. The study was presented at the virtual conference –’29th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress’.

Home remedies for smelly feet

There are many things you can do to keep your feet clean, dry, and odor-free. Here are a few tips to reduce your foot odor.

Scrub your feet using a mild soap and brush at least once a day. Make sure to get between your toes, where any wetness can easily cause bacteria to grow.

Dry your feet completely after washing and well before putting on your socks and shoes.

Soak your feet once a week for up to 20 minutes in a solution of warm water and either vinegar or Epsom salt.

Choose socks that absorb moisture such as thick, soft socks made out of natural fibers or sports socks.

As far as possible avoid shoes made of synthetic materials and opt for mesh athletic shoes or made of real leather.

Change your socks if they get wet or sweaty or at least once a day. Change more often if you’re in a hot environment or exercising.

If your shoes are washable, toss them into the washer. Letting them dry in the sun might also help. You can also spray a household disinfectant in your shoes and on the insoles and then let them dry.

Have at least two pairs of shoes so that you can alternate wearing every other day and give them a chance to dry completely between uses.

Wear open-toed sandals in warm weather, and go barefoot indoors to let your feet air out.

Applying an antifungal foot spray or medicated foot powder on your feet once daily may help too.

Note: If the smell just doesn’t get better, or if you see any signs of infection, see a doctor.

With inputs from IANS