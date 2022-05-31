Slugging: The New K-beauty Trend That Is Taking Over The Internet

Have you heard about slugging - the new K-beauty trend on the block? Here's everything you need to know about the trend that's going viral.

If you follow beauty trends closely, then you must know about 'slugging.' It is the new k-beauty skin care trend that has become popular recently. Well, slugging is not new it has been present in the beauty industry for a few years but it recently became popular again. That's what they say about fashion and beauty trends being cyclical. But if you are unfamiliar with what it is or perhaps need to refresh your memory, we got you!

For the unversed, here is everything you need to know about slugging the new K-beauty trend.

What Is Slugging?

Slugging is the process of slathering petroleum jelly on your face as the final step of your night skincare routine. The K-beauty community popularized the trend on social media, although numerous cultures have been doing so for decades. This beauty trend, according to popular opinion, helps lock in the moisture from the other products you have used. It also prevents water loss from the skin. The thick, slimy texture is reminiscent of slug mucus, which is where the trend's moniker originates from.

Does It Work?

The ultimate goal of slugging is locking in hydration. Basically, slugging is putting petroleum jelly on your skin to insulate it from losing moisture. However, it is said to be especially effective during the colder, less humid winter months, when your skin might feel tight and dry.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends that people with acne-prone skin should avoid using petroleum jelly on their faces since it might clog pores and cause breakouts. Furthermore, if you have oily or blemish-prone skin, it can be too greasy for you.

Those with dry skin, on the other hand, may find it excellent for keeping their skin hydrated. Petroleum jelly, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, is a fantastic alternative for relieving dry lips and eyelids.

Is It Something You Can Do Every Day?

Every skin type is different, so it basically depends on your skin type and its concerns. People with dry skin might benefit from slugging if they do it several times a week, whereas it can be bad for people with oily skin as it may lead to breakouts. If you give it a shot, check how your skin reacts before deciding on a frequency that's right for you.

How To Slug?

There are two ways of slugging: overnight or short contact. The traditional way of doing it is overnight as that's when your skin works hardest to repair itself while you sleep. Here's how you slug overnight:

Step 1: Follow your normal skincare routine but do not include any spot treatments and face oils.

Follow your normal skincare routine but do not include any spot treatments and face oils. Step 2: Spread a pea-size scoop of petroleum jelly on your skin while it's still damp from the products you used. You don't need a heavy layer but apply it evenly to your skin.

Spread a pea-size scoop of petroleum jelly on your skin while it's still damp from the products you used. You don't need a heavy layer but apply it evenly to your skin. Step 3: Wash it in the morning to remove the excess product.

Short-contact slugging involves cleaning your face, and applying petroleum jelly while your face is still damp. Remove it after aa few hours.