Exfoliation is a crucial part of a skincare routine as it sloughs off dead and dry skin. A regular exfoliation habit can also increase your skin's radiance, clarity, and youthfulness, say skincare experts. When you exfoliate your skin, you will get these benefits –

Unclogs pores

Dead skin cells can clog the pores and cause breakouts like whiteheads and blackheads – which are insanely difficult to get rid of. Exfoliating can help sweep away that dead and dry skin, along with all the other debris that might remain on your skin after cleansing. This is why exfoliating is so important.

Prevents acne

Apart from preventing whiteheads and blackheads, exfoliating can also prevent other blemishes—namely acne by unclogging your pores. However, dermatologists recommend using exfoliant in a safe and non-irritating way. You should avoid scrubbing your skin raw in the name of acne reduction. Doing so can harm your skin and lead to a whole host of other problems. This is because physical exfoliant may contain beads or small grains. Limit use of physical exfoliant to just once or twice a week. A gentle cream exfoliant may be used daily depending on its strength, according to skin experts. If you skin is sensitive and become red after exfoliating, reduce your frequency. People with acne prone skin are advised to use it only once a week.

Helps other skincare products penetrate deeper

Since exfoliation help unclog pores and get rid of any dead or dry skin, your skin becomes smooth and clean. And this allows other skincare products like serums and moisturizers penetrate deeper into the skin and work more effectively.

Evens Skin Tone

Exfoliants helps remove dry and dead skin while smoothing your skin texture. Over time, your skin will start looking more uniform. In addition to helping even skin tone, regular exfoliation can help skin retain moisture and reduce the signs of premature aging.

Boosts circulation and lymphatic drainage

Among many other benefits, exfoliation promotes stimulation of lymphatic drainage for internal cleansing and boost circulation to feed and nourish the skin’s surface. This will help remove toxins and other unhealthy debris and give you glowing, radiant skin.

NATURAL WAYS TO EXFOLIATE YOUR SKIN AT HOME

You don’t need to buy expensive exfoliants to get to get healthy and glowing skin. Luckily, many natural products that are easily available in your pantry can do the same magic to your skin. Some natural exfoliants that can help remove dead cells from the surface of your skin include.

baking soda

finely ground sugar

coffee grounds

finely ground almonds

oatmeal

finely ground sea salt

cinnamon

You can also combine these products with honey, green tea or chamomile tea, or essential oils to make a scrub at home. Gently rub or massage these physical exfoliants on your skin to slough away dead skin cells.

Be careful while exfoliating your face

Avoid coarser exfoliants, like sea salt, sugar, or coffee on your face as your facial skin is more delicate than other areas of your body. For exfoliating your face, use very fine-grained with small, even particles. Also, do not overexfoliate your face as it can strip the skin of its natural oils and lead to breakouts. Too much scrubbing may also cause skin irritation. Skin care experts recommend exfoliating your face once or twice a week.