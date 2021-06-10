Ever thought about why your grandmothers used to put all sorts of oil in your navel and massage it? Well, just like any other dadi ka nuskha, this is also an ages-old practice that offers a myriad of benefits. Plus, Ayurveda testifies to the story of navel therapy. This age-old massaging technique can help address everything from your health to your skin. The belly button, which serves as a portal to the life-sustaining umbilical cord, functions as a centre of balance when you grow up. It stores a lot of energy. While according to Ayurveda, oiling your navels can help nourish your bodies, medically, it is proven to heal several ailments. Having said that, let’s explore the skin benefits of oiling your belly button. Also Read - Reasons Why Neem And Aloe Vera Should Be A Part Of Your Skincare Routine

Benefits Of Oiling Your Belly Button

According to the expert, you should use neem, tea tree, lemon, grasped and almond oil to avail the benefits of oil pulling to the maximum.

Oil Pulling For Skin And Hair

While oil pulling is believed to be beneficial in more than one, giving your skin a healthy boost is one of them. It helps:

Remove Dirt

During the day, bacteria and filth tend to accumulate on the skin, and oiling your belly button can help you with it.

Good For A Radiant Skin

For someone who desires beautiful skin, oiling the navel is believed to be an effective way to getting a healthier skin texture. Oiling your belly button may aid in blood purification and the removal of toxins and blemishes. Neem oil, rosehip oil, and lemon essential oil are some of the therapeutic oils that can aid.

Lighten The Lips

From medical to lifestyle factors, dark lips could occur for multiple reasons. Oiling the belly button can help in that department as well. In fact, it is good for people who have dry, chapped or dark lips. It is believed that if done on a regular basis, oiling your belly button will help you see effective results in no time.

Some Other Benefits Of Oiling Your Belly Button

The benefits of oiling your belly button are not limited to just skin and hair, there are other benefits too.

Detoxifies the body

Improves dry eye syndrome

Relives joint pain

Good for reproductive health

Calms the mind

Enhances digestive ability

Soothes cramps during the menstrual cycle

Stimulates Hair Growth

The belly button, which is connected to 72,000 veins inside the body, aids in the absorption of nutrients necessary for good hair development and volume. Providing food to the veins that cause hair to grow can assist to avoid premature greying by strengthening the hair from the roots.

How To Practice It?

It simply takes two minutes to complete this process. It’s as simple as that. Pour oil over your belly button. After putting it on your navel, massage it in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes. Do it every day before bed or after a bath for the best results. Additionally, oiling at night might make you feel calmer in the morning.