Okay, we all know how important it is to take care of your skin, especially when there are so many factors that can harm it. But did you know that following a proper skincare order is equally as important? While a good skincare regimen is a must for healthy skin, identifying the right products and applying them in proper order is also crucial. One of the main reasons why it is important is that each product is formulated differently according to different concerns. To help you figure out, here is a step-by-step guide by Cetaphil, which they shared with IANS, to make your skincare products.

Daytime Skincare Regime

You should begin your morning with a cleanser, exfoliators, sunscreens, and moisturizers as your skin is more vulnerable to skin problems due to the harmful rays of the sun. According to experts, investing in a good morning routine is key to getting healthy skin. So, here is how you should go about your morning skincare routine:

Cleansing

Use a gentle cleanser based on your skin. Wash your face with cold water and then apply the cleanser, in circular motions on your cheeks and wash it off.

Exfoliate

Your best bet against dead skin cells is exfoliation. Followed by cleansing, exfoliate the black and whiteheads away by choosing the right product for your skin. For people with oily and acne-prone skin, a gentle exfoliator is a must and won't damage your skin. Experts recommend investing in exfoliators with vitamin E and B5 as they help keep the skin healthy and hydrated.

Moisturize

The next step is a moisturizer, which is very important to keep the skin hydrated without making it feel heavy. Look for a light, gentle, hyaluronic-based moisturizer so that your skin can easily absorb it.

Sunscreen

After these products penetrate into the skin really well, apply sunscreen to protect your skin. According to experts, you need at least 30 minimum SPF on your face to avoid premature ageing, acne scars and increased cancer risk.

Night Skincare Regimen

The best way to unwind after a long day and pampering your skin is a good nighttime regimen. For your nighttime skincare, it should include only a few steps. There’s no need to slather your skin with endless products. Stick to a minimalist nighttime skincare regime to maintain the overall health of your skin.

Double Cleansing

Double cleansing is a famous skincare method that helps clean the skin and get rid of all the unwanted residue, which gives them skin woes. It will eliminate the day’s grime, dirt, oil, and makeup.

Hydrating Lotion And Moisturizer

To end your skincare routine on a perfect note, you should use a hydrating lotion and moisturizer. They help to formulate to create a protective coating on the skin to prevent water evaporation while you sleep. Use a hydrating lotion, and a moisturizer to enrich the skin through the night, which helps the skin become soft and supple. In short, moisturizing your skin regularly can help maintain the overall health of your skin.

(with inputs from IANS)