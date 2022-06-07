Skincare Tips For Beach Vacation: Dos And Don’ts

Excited for your upcoming beach trip but worried about sun tanning? Here are some expert tips to protect your skin from the sun on the beach.

Going on a beach vacation soon? Well, if you don't take care of your skin properly, your trip to the beach can turn into a nightmare. Besides getting sun tanned, exposure to UV rays can cause sunburn and premature aging of the skin. So, apart from planning what to wear during the trip, you should also start planning your skincare in advance.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr. Manjot Marwah, an Award-winning Celebrity Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, shares some helpful tips to protect our skin from the sun on the beach and reduce tanning. Below, Dr. Marwah, Consultant & Director at "Dr Manjot's Clinic," tells us what to do and avoid while on a beach vacation. Keep reading -

Q1. What skincare products one needs to carry during a beach trip?

Sunscreen is a must!

Moisturiser for that dehydrated skin.

Mild cleanser: You can use it as a shower gel too to reduce sunburns.

Mild shampoo for those frequent head washes.

Antibiotic cream as an emergency for cits.

Calamine lotion for soothing those rashes.

But don't carry retinol, Vitamin C serums or any actives.

Q2. Which type of SPF Sunscreen is best for beach vacation?

Use a water resistant, physical sunscreen with a minimum SPF 50. Preferably the one with easy spreadibility will be beneficial.

Q3. How many times one should apply the sunscreen?

Apply your sunscreen at 7 am or sunrise and thereafter reapply after every 2 hours. Also make sure you reapply sunscreen right after a dip or engaging in a water sport.

Q4. Tips for those with sensitive, acne-prone skin type

If you have sensitive acne prone skin, make sure you moisturise the skin well as skin gets dehydrated with excessive sun exposure. You can also carry a hyaluronic acid serum and layer it with a gel moisturizer too, this will help in avoiding acne and keep the skin hydrated. Use a physical sunscreen to avoid any irritation from your sunscreens. Also consume a lot of water.

Q 5. Steps one can follow to reduce sun tanning before and after the vacation.

Wear full sleeve clothes, wide brimmed hats, and sunglasses. Use a beach umbrella and avoid prolonged sunbathing.

After the vacation, continue using your moisturiser and sunscreen regularly . Since tan takes a while to go on its own, you can try dry brushing or creams with retinol if it suits you. To be on the safest side, visit a dermatologist for peeling or microdermabrasion to get rid of the tan faster.