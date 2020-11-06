Who doesn’t love glowing and healthy skin? Simple changes to your daily skincare routine can repair your skin while you sleep. Read on to know more.

It's every woman's dream to wake up with beautiful skin. But what to do when your skincare regimen wears off by the end of the day? Of course, beauty sleep is one way. But there are plenty of other ways to improve your skin before you conk out. If you too want a smother and radiant-looking skin, follow these tips before hitting the sack. These easy-to-do, quick skincare tips can do wonders.

Facial steam

Given the pandemic and hectic schedules, it is easy to miss out on your salon treatments. One of the best ways to get rid of dust and open your pores is steam. Facial steaming is a relaxing technique that will help detoxify your skin. It will leave it clean and glowing.

Take a hot, steamy shower for a minute or two prior to washing your face. Don't overdo it as it can scald your skin. You can also use hot towel treatment. Soak your towel under steam water for about 2 minutes, and then squeeze the excess water. Dab it on the face to open skin pores and moisturize it.

Wash your face twice

One of the most ignored but important steps in any skincare routine is cleansing aka washing your face. Our skin is exposed to airborne bacteria and pollution throughout the day. Wash all the dirt away by cleansing in the evening. Not washing your face in the evening can contribute to ageing, pigmentation and breakouts.

You can wash your face using a method called “double cleansing“. Begin with using an oil-based cleanser to remove your makeup. Then, use a water-based cleanser to get rid of any leftover residue.

Face wash with salicylic acid

Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that may help the skin to shed dead cells from the top layer of the skin. It works best for mild acne and to prevent future skin problems.

Sometimes, when skin cells shed, they build up in patches on the face. Using a cleanser with salicylic acid will help with that. It will penetrate the skin and dissolve dead skin cells that are clogging the pores. If you are trying the double cleansing method, you can include this as the second step.

Use a hydrating moisturizer

Nighttime should be all about repairing and soothing the skin. After double cleansing, it is time to moisturize the skin with a hydrating moisturizer. Your skin repairs, restores and regenerates while you sleep, which is why you should use a hydrating moisturizer. You can refrigerate your face moisturizer if you have any redness. It will constrict the blood vessels and tighten the pores, leaving you with glowing skin.

Don’t sleep on your side

Sleeping on your side or your stomach can apply pressure on the face. Some studies have even shown that this can lead to wrinkles and other age-related issues. The best way to prevent these issues is by sleeping on your back. It will reduce your chances of developing fine lines and puffiness under the eyes. This way, you will get the much-required and essential beauty sleep.