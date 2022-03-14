Skincare Products You Should Transition To As The Season Changes

The appearance of zits, pimples, acne marks, dark spots, blackheads, and whiteheads is a nightmare for everyone. Everyone has a distinct skin type; some people may have dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin, or a combination of the three. This makes it difficult to choose or pick the right product to fit your skin's sensitivities. People are enticed to try bizarre things because they need clean skin. The fact that experimenting with chemical items is mistaken for good skincare habits is scandalous. Instead of choosing herbal, natural, and environmentally friendly skincare formulas, we frequently succumb to chemical products that are more detrimental to our skin than beneficial. Indian herbal medicine and Ayurvedic botanicals have a long and enduring legacy. Ayurveda Expert Vikas Chawla, Founder & Director of Vedas Cure, shares 6 Ayurvedic herbs that you should include in your skin-rejuvenation routine to shield it from alarmingly high pollution levels and severe climate change.

Our skin tends to go through so much every time the season changes! Here are some dermatologist-approved skincare tips as the weather get hotter.

As the sun starts to shine with its full glory, your skin and hair start to feel burnt by the heat and harsh sun rays. Therefore, it is natural for the skin to feel weighed down by the thick moisturizers of winters. It is time to put away the woollens and get out the bright summer clothes and ditch the heavy emollients and switch to summer-friendly skincare products that will soothe, protect, and nourish your skin. The summer skin is more prone to sunburns, tanning, breakouts, and dryness (yes the skin becomes dry in summers too!). Humidity increases and there is an increased chance of having more oil trapped on the surface of the skin.

Skincare Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin

To protect your skin, here are some skincare products that can help you transition your skin to survive the sultry summers suggested by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

SPF is the key

You cannot leave home without covering all exposed areas of your skin with sunscreen. Indian summers call for a broad-spectrum sunscreen of 40 SPF or more. Cover your face, neck, ears, hands, feet, lips, and arms with sunscreen. Reapply every 3-4 hours. Remember that sunscreen goes on last in your skincare routine. The thumb rule is a teaspoon per limb.

Lighter CTM

Cleansing-toning-moisturize routine is a must no matter what the weather is but in summers the products are lighter. Swap the heavy cleanser for a lighter gel, foaming or water-based, a toner to a light hydrating one and the moisturizer should be light and cooling.

Vitamin C serum

This will prove to be an important weapon in fighting the summer woes. A good vitamin C serum will help fight hyperpigmentation, improve collagen production, reduce fine lines, and keep the tan at bay. You just need a few drops on before the moisturizer.

Exfoliate

There is a thin line between exfoliation and over-exfoliation but summers are the season to scrub the dead skin cells away especially if you have oily skin. Exfoliation opens the blocked pores and removes oil and destresses the skin.

Masks help

Sheet masks or any kind of masks that you like can be used to detoxify your skin and give it an instant refreshed look.

Spritz on some mist

Cooling face mists can be your best friend during summers. Whenever you feel that the skin is feeling dull, just spray some on your face and you will get an instant reprieve.

Take shorter showers

It is tempting to stand under a cool shower for a long time and take multiple showers during the day, however, you must limit the shower time to twice a day and only 5 minutes max.

Change the routine

The night routine is the same as the daily skincare routine. You just need to replace vitamin c serum with retinol or AHA/ BHA products to address specific skin concerns.

Your dermatologist is your best guide to skincare concerns. Therefore, if you have acne or pigmentation prone skin then consult the skin specialist to know the right options and products to transition into as the weather changes.