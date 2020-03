Pores are small openings in the skin that actually help sweep out oil, sweat, dead skin cells, and other gunk. But sometimes excess oil, dead cells, and dirt become trapped in the hair follicle. This clogged the pores and make them appear bigger. There are a lot of things you could do to shrink and tighten the pores. But there are also certain skincare mistakes that could make pores even larger. Here are some of our daily beauty routines and habits that can do more harm to your skin than good –

Frequent use of oil blotting papers

In summer, our skin tends to become extra oily and sweaty. Using oil blotting paper may help you look fresh instantly. However, frequent use of it can make it worse. This is because your skin needs a thin oil layer. When you remove it constantly, you’re actually forcing your skin to produce more of it. Excess oil can then clog the pores and make them bigger.

Over-cleansing your face

How many times do you wash your face? If it is more than twice a day, it may be the cause of your breakouts. Regardless of your skin type, over-cleansing your face with a cleanser will strip away the natural oils that are necessary to keep your face moist and hydrated. Also, choose a gentle cleanser.

Rinsing off cleanser too quickly

For acne-prone skin, experts recommend using cleansers that contain Salicylic acid. It has anti-inflammatory as well as bacteria-killing properties that help fight acne. When you apply the cleanser, don’t wash it off immediately. Instead leave it for some time to work their magic.

Forcibly extracting blackheads, whiteheads, or pimples

You may be tempted to pop your pimples, but it should be done safely. Popping a pimple that is not ready to be extracted yet may cause infection. This can make the situation even worse. The irritation will spread and end up with enlarged pores and scars.

Too much exfoliation

You need to exfoliate your skin to remove dirt, dead skin cells, and excess oils that can block your pores. This beauty routine helps refresh your skin and make your pores appear smaller. But to this just 1-2 times per week. Too much exfoliation can sweep away natural oil layer. This can lead to dry skin and open pores, which will absorb dust from its surroundings and become even larger.

Skipping moisturizing

Contrary to what many people believe, those with oily skin types also need moisturizer. When you use a cleanser, there are chances that along with dirt, sweat, and makeup, your natural oils are also being stripped away. Using a moisturizer may help make up for this lost. Plus, moisturizing can help hydrate your skin and provide antioxidants and nutrients needed to protect your skin from outside elements.