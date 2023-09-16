"Beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle." As the sun sets on the youth of our 20s and 30s, the fear of aging dawns upon us in our 40s.
Skincare in our 30s may have consisted of Netflix and sheet masks, but I'm sorry to burst the bubble it isn't going to work now. The dwindling hormones, midlife stress, work pressure, weak metabolism, and increased cortisol add to our skin woes. Dedicated skincare should start the moment we notice the following signs of aging:
Freckles or age spots on exposed parts of the body
Alcohol-based wipes can dehydrate your skin and contribute to collagen breakdown, leading to wrinkles. Opt for oil-based makeup removers. Certain wipes can also inflame and irritate the sensitive skin around the eye area.
They don't penetrate deeply enough to remove all the makeup and dirt accumulated during the day.
2. Religious night skincare
We cannot afford to sleep with makeup on. Double cleansing with an oil-based cleanser is mandatory.
Start with a low-dose retinol now for resurfacing.
Follow it up with a sensitive skin moisturizer.
Strictly avoid scrubbing the face as it can irritate the skin and loosen the tissues.
3. Magic of Antioxidants
Free radicals oxidize the skin, contributing to collagen loss, fine lines, and dark spots. Adding antioxidant ingredients to your routine can diminish the effects of free radicals.