Skincare In 40’s: Beauty Conversations We Need To Have More

The key to youthful radiance is dedicated skincare, which requires commitment and guidance.

Skincare in your 30s isn't going to work in your 40s. Here are 6 skincare swaps for your 40s.

"Beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle." As the sun sets on the youth of our 20s and 30s, the fear of aging dawns upon us in our 40s.

Skincare in our 30s may have consisted of Netflix and sheet masks, but I'm sorry to burst the bubble it isn't going to work now. The dwindling hormones, midlife stress, work pressure, weak metabolism, and increased cortisol add to our skin woes. Dedicated skincare should start the moment we notice the following signs of aging:

Freckles or age spots on exposed parts of the body

Fine lines around the eyes and forehead

Deepening of smile lines

Double chin/loose jawline

Drooping cheeks

Patches of melasma or hormone pigmentation

Skincare for your 40s

The key to youthful radiance is dedicated skincare, which requires commitment and guidance. Here are 6 skincare swaps for your 40s:

1. Ditch the makeup wipes

Alcohol-based wipes can dehydrate your skin and contribute to collagen breakdown, leading to wrinkles. Opt for oil-based makeup removers. Certain wipes can also inflame and irritate the sensitive skin around the eye area.

They don't penetrate deeply enough to remove all the makeup and dirt accumulated during the day.

2. Religious night skincare

We cannot afford to sleep with makeup on. Double cleansing with an oil-based cleanser is mandatory.

Start with a low-dose retinol now for resurfacing.

Follow it up with a sensitive skin moisturizer.

Strictly avoid scrubbing the face as it can irritate the skin and loosen the tissues.

3. Magic of Antioxidants

Free radicals oxidize the skin, contributing to collagen loss, fine lines, and dark spots. Adding antioxidant ingredients to your routine can diminish the effects of free radicals.

Make sure you consume an antioxidant-rich diet with vitamins C and E and omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Your Dermatologist is your best friend

You can confide your fears and goals in your personalized skin consultant confidently. They encounter these qualms and queries every day. Find a good one and stick with them.

It's always advisable to follow a healthcare professional rather than an online icon who knows little about what they are doing.

5. Skipping SPF is a crime

Even if you are super consistent with your skincare regime and take all your multivitamins, two hours in the sun without SPF can negate it all.

6. Keep it simple and consistent

Consistency, simplicity, and efficacy are your mantras now. Do not use more than one active skin product at a time.

Do not use harsh steroid-based pharmaceutical products without consulting your dermatologist.

Use your wisdom accumulated over decades in your skincare routine as well. Invest in your skin; it is going to represent you for a very long time.

The article is written by Dr. Nidhi Gupta, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Aloe & Me.

