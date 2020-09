September marks the transition from summer to winter. This is the time to take a look at your skin and reevaluate your skincare needs. September is, therefore, celebrated as the Skincare Awareness Month. It may be a good time to learn new ways to take care of our skin or make others aware of how to take care of their skin. Also Read - 5 Foods to boost keratin levels for beautiful hair and radiant skin

The market is flooded with commercial skincare products that contain chemicals and other harmful ingredients. But many people still swear by natural beauty products and homemade skin treatments. Searching for the best natural skincare ingredients? Here are some ancient skincare treatments from around the world that are relevant even today. They are definitely worth trying.

Ubtans

This is an age-old Indian herbal paste that is still used as part of pre-wedding ceremonies even today. Made with natural and ayurvedic ingredients, these natural face and body cleansers are generally applied on brides and grooms to look perfect on their big day.

Ubtans are usually made using milk, gram flour (besan), almond powder, turmeric (haldi), milk cream, lemon juice, sandalwood and rose water. They work as moisturizer, cleanser, toner, and as natural skin brightener.

Neem

A popular Ayurvedic herb, neem has been part of traditional remedies for centuries. It is also an effective ancient skincare ingredient that has stood the test of time. Neem contains fatty acids, antioxidants, and antimicrobial compounds that are extremely beneficial to the skin.

Thanks to its antioxidant properties, neem has anti-aging effects on the skin. The vitamins and fatty acids in neem help improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles and fine lines as well as the appearance of dark circles. In addition to topical application, consuming neem leaves can purify your blood, and make your skin glow from inside out while keeping it acne-free.

Coconut oil

This is an all-in-one beauty solution from head to toe. Coconut oil can benefit your skin and hair in many ways. Coconut oil is known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and moisturizing properties. Due to its incredible properties, coconut oil has been used in skincare treatments from ancient times in Asia and the Pacific Islands. Coconut oil is an excellent skin moisturizer. Now you know what to do for dry elbows and chapped lips. In addition, coconut oil improves skin elasticity and collagen production and signs of aging. What’s more, you can use it to remove your makeup at the end of the day.

Greek yogurt

Yogurt and olive oil are the ancient beauty secrets from Greece. The lactic acid in yogurt can clean and unclog your pores, while the olive oil hydrates the skin. People in Greece also use yogurt on their skin as post-sun care to soothe burns. Yogurt, olive oil and honey – this combination makes the perfect trio when it comes to skincare. Honey is known for its ability to help fight against skin infections. Many beauty products including moisturisers, cleansers, serums and masks are made by harnessing the benefits of Greek yogurt. A rich source of protein, Greek yogurt can do wonders for your skin, whether you apply it or consume it.