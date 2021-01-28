Telugu and Hindi actress Shruti Haasan turns 35 today, on January 28, with fans and the industry showering her with best wishes on social media. The multi-talented actress is also known for her beautiful voice. Plus, she never fails to impress with different looks. No doubt she looks stunning, thanks to her flawless skin and hair. Are you too in awe of her beauty? So, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty of the Behen Hogi Teri actress.

Shruti Haasan’s Skincare Routine

Taking to her Instagram, she often shares her skincare regimen. Here is a glimpse at what the 35-year-old does to get that glowing skin.

Drinks A Lot Of Water

The South actress devours tons of water and avoids junk food to steer clear of breakouts. She also drinks healthy coconut water for gleaming skin. Hot or cold, a glass of water can fix a lot of skin problems. So this works because your skin is made up of cells that need water to function well. Studies suggest that it is essential to drink at least 8-glasses of water per day to keep skin problems and health issues at bay.

Coconut water, on the other hand, is a natural cleanser as it is hydrating and contains electrolyte-boosting benefits for healthy and glowing skin.

Natural Masks For The Face

The Krack actress prefers natural products and home remedies to take care of her skin. Here are two natural masks to get you started.

Aloe Vera Gel: Mix one tablespoon aloe vera gel with two tablespoons of milk cream in a bowl. Add a pinch of turmeric in the mixture and mix well. Apply the paste evenly on the face and neck. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before you rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Papaya Face Mask: Mix a small piece of papaya with a teaspoon of honey in a bowl. Apply the mixture on the face and let it sit for 20-30 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Shruti Haasan’s Haircare

From sultry waves to sleek hairstyles, Shruti Haasan never fails to impress with her ever evolving and trendy hairstyles. So, what’s her secret?

Coconut Oil For Hair

She once revealed that her go-to haircare routine involves a good champi with coconut oil. So, are you regretting running whenever your mother or grandmother used to chase you for a good old champi?

Well, coconut oil is one of the best remedies for hair care that not only soothes the scalp but nourishes your hair. Coconut oil is an excellent, natural moisturizing product for your hair. You can use it before or after washing your hair to help prevent damage and keep your hair looking shiny and healthy.