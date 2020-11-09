If you are looking for ways to fix dry, flaky skin, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 6 DIY moisturizers to get rid of dry skin in winter.

We love the chilly weather for the steaming-hot coffee in the morning, boots and puffy coats. But that's not all there is to the winter season. With the chilly weather, comes dry, flaky and patchy skin that needs a little more care. This happens because the winter air is dry, and it causes the skin to lose its moisture from the upper layers of the skin and lead to dryness. So, just like our wardrobe, our skincare routine needs to be updated for the sweater-perfect weather. It can be annoying when the temperature inevitably wreaks havoc on your skin. If you too don't want this season to be harsh on the skin, try these wonderful DIY moisturizers to protect your skin against dryness.

Argon Oil + Essential Oils

Pour half a cup of argon oil in a bottle and add a few drops of any essential oil like lavender, rosemary, chamomile, lemongrass, rose, etc. Give the bottle a shake and massage the blend on your skin. The soothing properties of argon oil will keep the moisture locked in the skin and essential oils will provide a healing effect that will help you get rid of dry skin.

Beeswax + Coconut oil + Olive oil

Beeswax creates a protective layer of the skin. It acts as an exfoliator, good to remove dead skin cells and make your skin hydrated. Olive oil and coconut oil have healing properties that will provide added moisture to your skin.

Melt one-fourth cup of beeswax pellets and mix it with half a cup of olive oil and coconut oil. Add 10 drops of essential oil (lavender, rosemary, or chamomile). Mix it well until it gets a creamy texture. Store it in a bottle and keep it in a cool, dry place.

Honey + Glycerin

Honey and glycerin are humectants, which is a type of moisturizing agent that protects the outer layer of your skin against dryness. Mix a teaspoon of honey and 2 teaspoons of glycerin in a bowl. Massage the mixture on the skin for a few minutes. Let it sit overnight and wash it the next morning.

Aloe Vera Gel

Take fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly on the skin. It has healing and hydrating properties, which is great to moisturize dry skin. Don’t worry if you apply too much as it will sink into your skin and hydrate it.

Shea Butter + Vitamin E oil

Shea butter works like an emollient that helps soothe dry skin. It also helps to reduce any redness caused by dryness. Vitamin E oil is a natural moisturizer that will prevent dry skin.

Mix 3 tablespoons of shea butter with a teaspoon of vitamin E oil. Add a few drops of essential oils and mix well. You need to melt shea butter and cool it down before mixing the ingredients. Apply it on the skin after it reaches a creamy texture. You can also mix a teaspoon of aloe vera gel to the mixture.

Note: Make sure you do a patch test before including these DIY moisturizers in your skincare routine.