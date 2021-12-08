Skinamilism: DIY New Trends In Beauty And Wellness Brands

While the pandemic was a nightmare to handle, it did people time to explore their inner talent. One thing that became really popular was DIY, and here is how it changed the world of beauty.

Speaking of the pandemic implications, salons shut and lockdowns on repeat have actually led to a place where DIY beauty and wellness treats have kicked in. It compelled people to rethink and replan their regular beauty and wellness schedules of the day. There's a challenge emerging for the Brands to be on the watch for consumers' choices of the self-caring and self-doing products.

Well, this EXTRA TIME on my hands was a great pleasure for the new beauty innovators or should I say, new beauty inventors. DIY was a great option this year to experiment stuff and have fun with "Me Time". Appealing & amazing new invented mixers of some old products or some natural herbs was a go-to tip. And same goes for DIY health tips and tricks people dealt with, sitting on couches, new mixtures of natural herbs and tips were good-to-go natural recipes.

New Era And DIY

The internet and social media are flooded with all these DIY beauty and wellness tips. And one thing really caught consumers' eyes when they saw beauty merging with wellness this year. There were tutorials, hundreds of them just telling the audience how they can use a particular product for both beauty and health for say turmeric. Some websites are actually providing seats for all these popular makeup artists and celebrities to provide their personalised DIY tips with great masses.

And also, people are judging the brands and their impacts and sharing the data with the world with their product try-on and reviews. For instance, some products had to drop the first word from their product due to consumers' claims. You may find thousands of videos on products' reviews this year. It seems the audience has really been active. So Brands have to really think again about their products which they have on a plate for consumers.

Skinamilism And DIY

So this new theory of skinamilism has been introduced which actually says that consumers prefer to use minimal products, avoiding layers and letting the skin breathe. The stressed pockets this year has led to consumers' selection of minimum products. They are choosy now. So DIY tips have taken all these things into consideration and boom! They have unlimited tricks and tips for numerous purposes. Essential oils, Rosemary oil can be used both for skin and hair, you just mix these with some ingredients and you are fine. The Nude Lipsticks which are in trend, are being made with homemade DIY tips, with just an old lipstick making consumers comfortable with pricing. Homemade lip tints are at your fingertips with just a little beetroot juice and rose petals available around. These are just wonderful treats for your lips freeing you from the hassle of reapplying lip balms every time.

Brands And DIY

This was like never before with Brands pondering over consumers' preferences. As a wake of this, they are mulling over new ways in which they can reconsider the offerings and reach the audience. Now come the influencers and the virtual engagement with ingredients. A number of Influencers are preaching over the Brands and their Products' ingredients. People are now being educated by the influencers about the actives they are putting in their products. The virtual platform is being utilised as a source of regaining consumers' priorities and trust. Also, new emerging DIY Brands have come in resulting in crowded demands for them. New entrepreneurs have come out of the shell bringing in some brutal challenges for the already existing Brands. For instant, there are Entrepreneurs who are dealing with organic products these days. Watching the demand rising for more natural health products have led to botanical and organic products. At first, it was sought as a fad that will go away with the passage of time but it was seen people everywhere wanted a healthy approach to naturals. As a question arises whether these DIY Brands will flourish after a while as pandemic ends or will continue. But people being Tech-Savvy with Entrepreneurs offering Organic and Botanical products these days will no doubt, may handle and continue the race. Products like botanical shampoos, lip balms are never going off-trend as consumers are more aware of their needs and health now

(The article is contributed by Tanaya Sarma, Co-Founder, Speaking Herbs)