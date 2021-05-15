If the skin could speak, it will tell about a million of stories of your life. It will also speak about how the neglect, ageing, environment, pollution, and sun have taken a toll of its health. Your age and health are mirrored on the state of your skin. Apart from being a protective multitasker, the skin also regulates body temperature, controls moisture loss, and warns us against danger by giving pain sensation. In this article, Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, talks about the biggest mistakes that we make with our skin, the golden rule for keeping your skin fresh and glowing as well as the popular skin rejuvenation procedures. Also Read - AHA vs BHA: Know Which Exfoliating Acid is Best For Your Skin Type

Mistakes You Make That Damage Your Skin

From acne in the teens to the wrinkles as a sign of ageing, your skin has seen everything and as time passes it is prone to change in texture, roughness, wrinkles, fine lines, brown spots and even sagging. Dry and rough skin becomes common for those who neglect to take good care of the skin in early years. Also Read - Don’t throw them out! 5 wonderful ways to use bananas in your daily beauty regime

Much as we would all like to have an ageless skin, the fact is that the body starts to produce less collagen and elastin, which are the two, most key elements preserving skin’s appearance and texture. The build-up of dead skin cells and lack of hydration harms skin’s natural health. The biggest mistakes that we make with our skin are unprotected skin exposure and frequent washing without using a skin care routine afterwards. Also Read - Glycolic acid: Know why it can be your best skincare buddy

Make sure you follow the CTMS routine

The golden rule for keeping your skin fresh and glowing is to follow the CTMS routine of cleansing, toning, moisturising and sunscreen application – daily. Also, you should select the products depending on your skin type.

Know the popular skin rejuvenation procedures

Modern medical science can help you banish the signs of ageing, get rid of the dullness and give you a soft and supple skin all year around. Below are some popular skin rejuvenation procedures.

Botox and Soft tissue fillers: The most common and one of the oldest skin rejuvenation treatments using Botox and Soft Tissue fillers provide instant and temporary relief from wrinkles and fine lines. They can be used to improve the facial contours, reduce the appearance of scars, add fullness to the lips, and even sculpt the nose.

Chemical peels: They work just like the masks but in a much better way. Chemical peels are specially formulated skin exfoliating genies that can address a range of skin conditions such as wrinkles, age spots, discolouration, uneven skin growth, and even unwanted skin growth. The peeling solution is generally made up of glycolic salicylic or trichloroacetic acid. Consult your dermatologist for the type of chemical that will suit your skin type.

Microdermabrasion: This pain free exfoliating skin procedure removes the outer layer of the skin gently resulting in smoother skin with visible reduces dullness. A fine diamond tipped instrument is slowly moved over the skin surface and you can watch the fine lines, wrinkles and age spots fade away. Microdermabrasion also improves the skin tone and helps the skin care products work more effectively in the skin.

Lasers skin resurfacing: Lasers are the gold standard to treating most of the skin woes. Light to medium lasers even remove deep lines and wrinkles. Lasers are also popular treatment for birthmarks, spider veins, acne pits and injury scars. Laser skin resurfacing results in smooth, clear, and even looking skin with minimal downtime and zero side effects.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor noted that skin rejuvenation treatments are most effective when done by top cosmetic specialists. You can also help the skin by eating well, exercising regularly, sleeping on time, and using the right skin care ingredients that suit your skin type, she added.