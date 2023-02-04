Skin Fasting: Should You Be Following This Latest Skin Trend?

Here's what Celebrity dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty says about the Skin Fasting trend. It's a NO NO from her.

You may have heard about skin fasting, which is one of the latest skincare trends that is doing the rounds in internet. It is the practice of reducing or avoiding use of skincare products and treatments for a period of time. Should you be following it?

Celebrity dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty, who is also the founder of Ra Aesthetics & Dermatology, doesn't recommend people to follow skin fasting, but she says one can tweak the trend to make it beneficial for them.

The trend says that you should stop using all skin care products (other than a sunscreen and lip balm) for 2-4 weeks, but you cannot skip a moisturiser for that long, says Dr Shetty.

"Hydration and moisture is key in keeping your skin healthy and able to heal," the dermatologist writes on Instagram.

Here's how you can tweak the Skin Fasting trend

According to Dr Shetty, you can try avoiding ACTIVES for 2-3 weeks. "This could help reduce your skins inflammation, heal your skins barrier and help your skin take its time to repair and calm down," she explains.

However, she warns people to be careful about two things:

You should not randomly stop actives if you are currently on a treatment plan prescribed by an expert/doctor for a specific condition such as acne/pigmentation. If you cut out actives, you need to be careful while reintroducing them back into your skin care regime.

Instead of following the Skin Fasting trend, she suggests cutting out actives for 2 weeks and focusing on hydration and anti-inflammation during this period.

Dr Shetty also advises people to use actives only if and when suggested by a dermatologist. She says, "Using actives without guidance can lead to a lot of inflammation, irritation and could worsen your skin's condition."

Must-follow tips for glowing skin

Skin Fasting may not be a good idea, but also avoid excessive or indiscriminate use of skincare products. Because skin experts say some product may interact with others, and cause skin problems like sensitivity, eczema and rashes.

To get glowing skin, it is important to cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize your skin regularly, use a good sunscreen to prevent skin damage from the harmful sun rays, drink enough water to keep the skin hydrated, sleep for at least 8 hours every night, and follow a healthy diet.

