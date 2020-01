STurmeric is an antiseptic, antibacterial, anti-tan, and exfoliating agent that can also do wonders to your skin. Shutterstock

Almost every other day, a new skincare product will appear in the market with a claim of having ‘magical’ properties, and a premium price tag to pinch your pocket. There are a lot of easily available natural ingredients that work equally and even better than most premium skincare products, at a fraction of the price. Learn how to turn these common kitchen ingredients into homemade beauty concoctions for flawless skin.

Turmeric paste

This medicinal herb is the ultimate solution for may ailments. Turmeric is an antiseptic, antibacterial, anti-tan, and exfoliating agent that can also do wonders to your skin. It can regulate the oil balance in your skin. Its antiseptic and antibacterial properties can fight pimples. Drinking the spice as a tea with water or milk is known to help prevent acne outbreaks. This herb is used for treating more serious skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Use it to fix your wrinkles – Make a paste of rice powder, turmeric, raw milk, and tomato juice. Ratios: 2tbsp rice powder, ½tsp turmeric, 2tsp raw milk and 1tsp tomato juice.

Apply this paste on your face, keep it for 30 minutes and rinse with tepid water. Regular application will help prevent signs of aging, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, promote natural glow of your skin.

Coffee scrub

Coffee is the solution for your puffy face in the morning. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce swelling and redness, as well as restore the colour in your sallow skin. Caffeine can help improve circulation and reduce build-up of blood under your eyes. Coffee scrub is used for reducing blemishes and as an effective remedy for cellulite.

How to make the beauty concoction – Take ¼ cup ground coffee, 3tbsp white sugar and 2-3tbsp coconut oil and mix them all to form a smooth paste. Massage this mixture on to your skin and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing with water.

Honey mask

The anti-microbial activity in honey helps remove your pores of impurities and heal scars and wounds. The antioxidants found in honey helps protect your skin from sun damage and stress-related signs of aging. It is also help detox your skin. Its ability to attract and absorb moisture can help keep your skin hydrated.

The magic potion – Take 1 egg white, 1tbsp dry milk, 1tsp honey, 1/4tsp chamomile flower and 1/4tsp mint leaves. Blend the mixture at a low speed for 2 minutes, until the mixture turns creamy.

Apply the paste on the face and neck and keep it on for 15 minutes. Later rinse with warm water.