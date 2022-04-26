Skin Care Routine For Summer: Simple Steps To Avoid Rashes, Sunburns, Breakouts

You need to adapt your skin regimen according to the weather. Here are simple steps to avoid skin problems and look your best this summer.

Hot and humid weather can trigger those annoying rashes, sunburns, breakouts. The best way to avoid these problems is to adapt your skin care routine to suit the summer weather conditions. The temperature is rising and if you look closely your skin must be screaming for extra attention.

"Heavy creams and textures of winters can lead to clogged pores and cause further skin problems and therefore you need to adapt your skin regimen according to the environment and the weather," says Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

So, what should you do to avoid such skin problems and look your best this summer? The steps are simple. According to Dr. Kapoor, all you need to do is:

Change your cleanser

The first thing to change is your facial cleanser: Summers are sweaty, and more oil is secreted by the skin to combat the hot and humid weather. Therefore, you need to cleanse your face twice a day and use a suitable gel or water-based foaming (if you have oily skin) or non-foaming (for dry and combination skin). Make sure your cleanser is alcohol free and pH balanced. The right way to use the facial cleanser is to massage it gently on the face for full one minute before washing with lukewarm water.

Caution: Avoid over cleansing. If you feel you need a good cleanse during the middle of the day, then use a soothing face wipe or a towelette.

Use a face mist

A face mist should be used before serum and moisturizer. This will plump and refresh the skin. Just spray by keeping it at a distance of about 8 inches from the face.

Tone and moisturize your skin

Oil free and light weight serum and moisturizers are what your skin needs this summer. Use a serum for the inner glow and a moisturizer for trapping in the hydration and giving your pores an extra dose of nourishment.

Add antioxidants in your skin care

Antioxidants hydrate the skin and help fight the damage done by free radicals. Vitamin C serums or creams are a great option to include to fight sun damage. Antioxidants also boost the collagen and prevent premature ageing. You can also get a good dose of antioxidants with the inclusion of green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits and nuts in your daily diet.

Hydrate at every chance you get

Hydrating the skin inside out is the key to plump, healthy looking, younger skin. There are many ways to restore moisture to the skin. The first in the list is to drink water at regular intervals. The other ways are a hydrating hyaluronic serum during the day, a moisturizing or gel-based sheet mask at night to rehydrate and soothe the skin. Carry a facial mist to spritz on during the day.

Exfoliate at a regular basis

Use a light scrub twice a week. This is necessary to remove the dead skin cells, clean the pores, get rid of the dirt and grime on skin and improve blood circulation. Don't miss out the lips, neck and upper chest area when exfoliating. Make sure that you are gentle on the skin, otherwise you will end up with bruised and tender skin.

Do not skip sunscreen

UV rays are particularly harsh in summers. The damage from them is not only in terms of tan, they can also cause pigmentation, uneven texture, fine lines, age spots, dull skin, and wrinkles. Therefore, a sunscreen of 40 SPF broad spectrum is a must for all skin types. Sunscreen is needed when you are indoors too. Set a reminder to reapply the sunscreen every few hours.

Go light on makeup

Layering on makeup prevents the skin from breathing as the humidity and heat impacts the skin greatly. Therefore, consider light power-based products or tinted balms and moisturizers for the face.

Night time care is still important

Summers does not mean that you can skin the night routine. Use a good night oil or night cream before hitting the bed. You can also opt for some good overnight mask to replenish the skin cells in the night.

Do not ignore eyes, feet, and lips

Invest in a good eye gel, and a sun protection lip balm for adequate protection. Apply sunscreen on your feet and don't forget to exfoliate and moisturize them.

Take good care of skin during summers, avoid over exposure, and try to stay cool and avoid humidity. Good care of skin is the only way to restore the natural balance and good health of your skin.

