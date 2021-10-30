Skin Care Habits You Should Follow During Acne Treatment

Acne can affect the face, shoulders, back, neck, chest, and upper arms.

Dr. Rashmi Shetty shares a few good skin care habits that will support acne treatment and make your skin look beautiful during the treatment.

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when the pores of your skin become blocked with oil, dead skin, or bacteria. When dead skin and sebum collect and clump together, bacteria can be formed at the clogged area causing inflammation and leading to acne, said celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty.

"Acne can be either a chronic condition or may be just a sporadic bout. It can affect the face, shoulders, back, neck, chest, and upper arms. Depending on its severity, acne can cause emotional distress and leave scars, pigment spots on the skin. The earlier you start treatment, the lower your risk of scaring," she said.

Treatment of acne involves controlling the oil, with a face wash/night cream or oral medication.

Caution: Do not self-medicate to get rid of acne or acne scar, always seek dermatologist advice.

Dr Shetty has suggested a few good skin care habits that will support the treatment and make your skin look beautiful even when you are going through the treatment.

Use a water-based moisturizer

Consider night creams with antioxidants

Include skin lightening ingredients for scars

Avoid using harsh face wash

Keep your scalp clean

Regularly follow up with your dermatologist

Don't forget sunscreen lotion

Finish the course of medicines prescribed by the doctor

Follow low glycemic index diet

Limit inflammatory food intake

Keep your gut clean

Things to avoid while undergoing acne treatment

There are certain things that one should avoid while undergoing acne treatment. If your skin starts burning, looking red & unsightly during the treatment, Dr Shetty suggests avoiding the following things to get better results:

Overuse of Salicylic acid

Using too many harsh chemicals at once

Too much Benzoyl Peroxide at every step

Why do you get acne?

According to the dermatologist, it could be a combination of several factors such as:

Oil glands are producing excessive oil

Oil glands are clogged due to certain factors

Hygiene This is one of the factors that you can control the most. Wash your face and skin as regularly as possible and avoid using old makeup or makeup brushes to avoid developing acne.

Genetic preponderance to being sensitive to certain foods. Some common food habits such as inflammatory foods like sugar, fried substance, gluten, dairy or even nuts for some people or eggs can trigger acne. It all depends on what inflames your gut.

Hormonal Imbalance - physiological such as pre-periods, pregnancy, menopause etc or hormonal imbalances like in PCOS and thyroid issues.

Stress levels and lifestyle.

The bacteria that cause acne live on everyone's skin, but some people are more prone to acne because of the above factors.

Men usually get more severe acne because they have more oil glands, bigger oil glands, more testosterone and Dihydrotestosterone (DHT).