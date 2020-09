Raw milk is packed with nutrients that are essential for skin health. For example, it contains vitamin A, which supports the daily replacement of skin cells, helps provide a barrier to infection and speed up healing, prevents breakouts and promotes natural moisturizing. Milk is one of the best and cheapest sources of calcium, the nutrient that makes up the topmost layer of the skin. Calcium supports collagen production and promotes skin elasticity. Also Read - Skincare Awareness Month: Foods that can help you get that radiant look

Vitamin D in milk can protect the skin from free radicals that cause premature aging, and help fade dark spots and marks. Milk contains lactic acid, which is an ingredient in many modern skincare products, especially in anti-aging face cleansers. Research has shown that lactic acid helps remove dead skin cells and stimulates new cell growth.

Milk also contains vitamin B6, biotin, protein, vitamin b12, potassium, magnesium and selenium – all of which can keep your skin healthy and make it look more youthful. Here are the top 6 skin benefits of raw milk and how to use it:

Facial Cleanser

Raw milk can be used as a natural facial cleanser to drive out the gunk from within clogged pores, which helps prevent blackheads and acne.

Using a clean cotton ball or washcloth, gently rub the milk over your clean face in a circulatory motion. Do this every day and you will get a clean grease-free face.

Moisturizer

Milk is the best natural remedy for dry, flaky skin. Apply cold raw milk all over your dry skin, using a cotton ball. Let it dry for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash off with cool water. This simple home remedy will soften your skin and remove flaky skin cells.

Skin Lightener

The lactic acid in milk has skin-lightening properties and can also help get rid of dead skin cells. Unwanted tans, darker skin tones and pigmentation – raw milk is the solution for all. Apply fresh milk to your tanned skin a few minutes before taking a shower. Do this at least three times a week for best results.

Treat Sunburns

Applying milk topically can help soothe and relieve sunburns. It creates a thin protein film that protects the skin and reduces burning sensations. Milk contains healthy fat that lubricates the skin.

Exfoliating Bath

Want to get a baby soft skin? Take milk baths. All you need to do is add about 5 cups of raw milk, 1/2 cup of honey, and 5 drops of essential oil in a tub containing warm water. Now get your beauty milk bath. The lactic acid will exfoliate your skin while the protein and fat will lubricate and soften it. Milk baths will also work wonders on skin inflammatory conditions including eczema.

Acne treatment

Milk is also a natural solution for acne-prone skin. It helps remove excess oils and dirt which clog pores to form acne. What’s more, the lactic acid fights off microbes that cause acne. Apply raw milk on your acne-infected areas regularly and the pimples will disappear without leaving acne scars.

Caution: Make sure you’re not allergic to milk before using it for your skin. Discontinue immediately if you experience any redness or discomfort. Experts recommend using milk from grass-fed cows to avoid irritation and breakouts.